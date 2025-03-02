Arsenal could turn to Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios if they fail to complete the signing of Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, according to TBR Football.

Zubimendi is heavily linked with a move to the Gunners, and there are suggestions that the Spaniard has already agreed on personal terms with the Premier League giants. But Real Madrid are also keen on the 26-year-old, which could send Mikel Arteta back to the drawing board to find a new defensive midfielder this summer.

Barrios has emerged as a possible alternative, and he's following in Zubimendi's footsteps in La Liga with fine performances at the Wanda Metropolitano this season. He's a central midfielder who could be transformed into a more defensive profile, but he's an accomplished ball-carrying gem showcasing stellar build-up play.

Arsenal To Move For Barrios If Zubmendi Deal Fails

The Gunners have been impressed with the Atletico Madrid youngster