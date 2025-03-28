Arsenal are eyeing a potential move for Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike as an alternative to Newcastle star Alexander Isak, according to The Sun.

The Gunners are desperate to strengthen their forward line this summer after serious injuries to Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka derailed their season and title charge earlier in the campaign.

Sweden international Isak is regarded as the club's top target with Mikel Arteta a huge fan, but Ekitike has now emerged as an alternative option after his stunning season in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal Eyeing Ekitike as Isak Alternative

French forward is value at £60m

With Isak valued at around £150m by the Magpies, Arsenal fear they could be priced out of a move for the 25-year-old as Newcastle clearly don't want to sell.

That has seen club chiefs begin to look at alternative options and that has led them to Ekitike, who has scored 19 goals for Frankfurt so far this season after joining them from Paris Saint-Germain.

After hitting a hat-trick for the France Under-21's against England during the most recent international break, Frankfurt know they are likely to have plenty of interested parties for his services and have slapped a £60m price tag on his head.

Hugo Ekitike's Bundesliga statistics - Eintracht Frankfurt squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 13 2nd Assists 3 4th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =3rd Shots Per Game 3.5 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 2nd Match rating 7.31 2nd

Described as 'insane' for his performance this season, Arsenal have an interest as he is versatile and can play across the forward line while also being a good age, but they face competition from several other Premier League sides too.

New transfer guru Andrea Berta is expected to be tasked with securing a deal for a striker this summer and if Isak isn't available, then a move for Ekitike is likely to become more of a priority.

Benjamin Sesko and Randal Kolo Muani have also been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent times, but it has been well documented that Arteta wants Isak above any other target - and the Swede is also keen on joining according to reports.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 28/03/2025.