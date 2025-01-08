Arsenal could make a move for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the Gunners adding him to their shortlist for a potential pre-season move after his scintillating form for the Bees in the Premier League in the past few years.

Mikel Arteta hasn't had the best track record at bringing in attacking talent in recent years, and whilst the Gunners are a strong defensive outfit and efficient on the ball in midfield, their attacking talent can sometimes fall short - as evidenced in recent games against the likes of Brighton, Everton and Fulham. And that could see them move for Mbeumo, who has been on fire in a right-sided role in west London.

Report: Arsenal 'Add' Bryan Mbeumo to Summer Shortlist

The Brentford star has turned heads with his performances this season

The report from Florian Plettenberg on X (formerly Twitter) states that Mbeumo is on Arsenal's shortlist for a potential summer transfer.

Bryan Mbeumo's Premier League statistics - Brentford squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 =1st Goals 13 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.9 1st Shots Per Game 1.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 7.48 1st

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their wing positions, with only Bukayo Saka - who is injured for a long period of the season - Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as their out-and-out winger options with Raheem Sterling also out injured. Brentford's star man is only under contract until the end of next season, and with 13 goals and three assists in the Premier League so far this season, he's rubbing shoulders with the likes of Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak in the top goalscorer standings.

Continuing to impress in the Premier League with a flurry of goals for an exciting Brentford team, the Cameroon international is hot property and has also been touted for a move to Liverpool and Newcastle United, but with Arsenal looking to add to their ranks, he could be the perfect addition on the right flank.

Saka has been overused at times with no real backup for him on the right-hand side and whilst the 'insane' Mbeumo would be gunning for starts, Arsenal competing on four fronts via European football could give him the chances needed to shine in north London if he does move across the city.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bryan Mbeumo has 35 Premier League goals in 118 appearances.

Brentford would rue the exit of their star player, but having successfully replaced stars such as Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins and David Raya in recent years, they would be trusted to do the same to maintain their place in the top-flight under Thomas Frank.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-01-25.

