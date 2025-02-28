Arsenal's desperate search for a new striker has seen them add prolific FC Porto frontman Samu Aghehowa to their growing list of forward targets, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net.

A new striker didn't arrive at the Emirates in the January transfer window, and Arsenal have been made to pay for not using the market to sign an offensive player. Kai Havertz's season-ending hamstring injury in mid-February saw him join Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Bukayo Saka (hamstring) and Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring) on the injury table.

Ben Jacobs suggested to GIVEMESPORT that not one but two 'flagship' striker signings could be made by Arsenal in the summer. The North Londoners transfer chiefs want to ensure they never have to endure the injury crisis that has ultimately made them pay in the Premier League title race with Liverpool.

Arsenal In Mix For Porto's In-Form Aghehowa

The young Spaniard has similar traits to Alexander Isak