Arsenal are interested in signing Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s midfield options at the Emirates, Independent journalist Miguel Delaney has reported.

The Gunners are said to be monitoring the Spanish international’s situation closely, believing they can lure Zubimendi to North London in the summer, 12 months after he turned down interest from Liverpool and opted to continue his career at Real Sociedad for another season.

The 25-year-old, described as ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world, has established himself as a regular for both club and country in recent years and has no shortage of admirers in the Premier League.

According to Delaney, Arsenal’s strong relationship with Real Sociedad could be an advantage in negotiations for Zubimendi, following their acquisition of his former teammate Mikel Merino in the summer transfer window.

Zubimendi, who signed a contract extension two seasons ago, still has nearly three years left on his current agreement, which expires in June 2027.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zubimendi has made 16 appearances for Real Sociedad across all competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

A string of disappointing results has seen Arsenal drop to fourth in the Premier League, seemingly shifting some of their focus towards reinforcements in the January transfer window.

After going winless in their last four league games, the Gunners now sit nine points behind leaders Liverpool and level on points with Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton, all on 19.

Their European form has also added pressure on Arteta, with a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan placing them 12th after four rounds of fixtures in the Champions League.

A demanding fixture list has tested Arsenal’s squad depth, with key players such as Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard recently sidelined by injuries.

New arrivals are expected in January – according to GIVEMESPORT sources, Arsenal are also exploring the forward market, with RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko still on their radar.

Martin Zubimendi's Real Sociedad Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 13 Goals 1 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 3 Pass completion % 86.2 Minutes played 1125

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-11-24.