Arsenal are among several Premier League clubs eyeing a summer move for Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso, according to reports in Italy.

The Gunners could emerge as surprise suitors to sign the Italy international after the season, though Manchester City are considered front-runners to secure his signature at the moment.

Cambiaso has reportedly attracted interest from several European clubs following an impressive spell in Serie A, where the 25-year-old has developed into ‘one of the league’s best players’ over the past 18 months.

Juventus are believed to value the Italian at around €65m (£54m), which could make him one of their most expensive sales this summer, alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Zinedine Zidane.

Arsenal Tracking Andrea Cambiaso

Man City considered front-runners

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Arsenal and Man City could face competition from Bayern Munich in the race for Cambiaso, though Juventus are in a strong position to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

Cambiaso signed a new five-year deal with the Bianconeri last year and was not allowed to leave for Man City in January, despite the reigning Premier League champions submitting a £54m bid.

Juventus were determined to keep the Italy international amid a difficult season, with the club currently sitting fifth in Serie A and sacking manager Thiago Motta this week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cambiaso has made 35 appearances for Juventus this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Arsenal could target a new left-back among other signings this summer, but boosting their attacking options remains the Gunners’ priority.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Mikel Arteta's side will assess offers for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard after the season and could target two new wingers as replacements.

Andrea Cambiaso's Juventus Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 26 Goals 2 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,815

