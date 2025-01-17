Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on in-form attacker Bryan Mbeumo but may need to fork out a pretty penny to prize the Cameroonian away from Brentford, according to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport.

The Gunners saw up close just how clinical Mbeumo can be when he struck in their 3-1 comeback win against the Bees on New Year's Day. That was one of 13 goals he's managed in the Premier League this season, and he sits joint-fifth in the Golden Boot race.

Mbeumo, 25, took Brentford's talismanic responsibilities after Ivan Toney's departure last summer. His versatility has been a key factor in Thomas Frank's exciting attack this season. He's played up top, as a second striker and on the right wing, which is his preferred position.

Mikel Arteta's forwards have stumbled since the turn of the year. Fabrizio Romano confirmed on GIVEMESPORT'S latest Market Madness podcast that the North Londoners are expected to sign at least one offensive player this window. Premier League-proven Mbeumo fits the bill.

Arsenal Monitoring Mbeumo Amid Injury Toll

Gabriel Jesus' injury has heightened the need for attacking acquisition

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Mbeumo and may move for the 18-cap Cameroon international before the January transfer window closes. A deal won't come cheaply as Brentford aren't keen on losing their main man, especially while tussling mid-table.

Hawkins noted that the Bees will likely demand more than Mbeumo's Transfermarkt value of €50 million (£42 million). He has a year left on his contract once the season concludes.

Bryan Mbeumo vs Arsenal Attackers Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Bryan Mbeumo Gabriel Jesus Kai Havertz Bukayo Saka Appearances 21 17 18 16 Goals 13 3 7 5 Expected Goals (xG) 6.56 2.99 8.21 4.19 Goals per Game 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.3 Shots per Game 1.8 1.2 2.3 2.9 Goal Conversion 34% 15% 17% 11% Big Chances Missed 6 3 11 3

The Gunners might be eager to swoop now to avoid missing out on him to other potential suitors. He could seamlessly replace Bukayo Saka, who will be sidelined for at least three months due to a hamstring injury.

Gabriel Jesus looked to be the one to step up in Saka's absence, but the Brazilian forward's season is over. He suffered an ACL rupture in his side's FA Cup exit to Manchester United last weekend.

Mbeumo's firepower could help ignite Arteta's aim to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title. They sit second, four points behind the Merseysiders, who have a game in hand.

