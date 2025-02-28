Arsenal may need to see off competition from AC Milan for Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to CaughtOffside.

The left-back position has been one of the Premier League's strongest areas this season, with the likes of Fulham's Antonee Robinson, Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Newcastle United's Lewis Hall all catching the eye. Ait-Nouri is undoubtedly among those thriving in the position, and he's been a key man at Molineux in Vitor Pereira's side's relegation scrap.

Ait-Nouri's consistency and creativity have been hugely impressive and have fuelled talk of a potential move, especially with Wolves struggling at the bottom of the table. He will have a year left on his contract at the end of the season, which puts his club under pressure to cash in on him.

Arsenal Could Swoop For Wolves' Ait-Nouri

Mikel Arteta is likely to lose two left-backs this summer