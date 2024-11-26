Arsenal may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Lille star Jonathan David, according to reports - with Sky Sports stating that Barcelona's lack of financial muscle when it comes to pursuing new deals could play well into the Gunners' hands in the summer months.

The north London outfit have been in the market for a forward for quite some time, though their current options, including Kai Havertz, have held down the fort quite well. However, a lack of goalscoring threat from their striking options this season has highlighted the need for a new star at the Emirates Stadium - and with David in the final year of his contract, that is a deal waiting to happen.

Arsenal Make David 'Priority' Summer Signing

The Canada international has been a Ligue 1 star for half a decade

The report from Sacha Tavolieri on Sky Sports states that whilst David has made a clear appeal to Barcelona to sign him, having supported the Blaugrana from a young age, the economic side of the deal from the Catalan outfit may prove to be a sticking point and that could drag Arsenal into the race.

Jonathan David's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 910 3rd Goals 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.5 11th Shots Per Game 2.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.7 7th Match rating 6.92 3rd

Tavolieri states that despite David's impressive performances for Lille, where he has mustered 13 goals and two assists in all competitions this season, Barcelona aren't willing to make him a priority signing - instead preferring to give Robert Lewandowski a contract extension.

David is available on a free transfer next summer, but agent fees, a high salary and a signing-on fee could complicate a deal - which has invited Premier League clubs into the race for 'one of the best strikers in the world'.

Arsenal are seen as a club who have a 'particular' interest in the Canada international, and they have identified David as a 'priority' target to integrate into Mikel Arteta's system - meaning that although Lille are willing to extend his contract, they won't let him leave in January as he is too important to the club. They will instead let clubs commence battle in the summer and with Arsenal seeing him as a 'priority', that could play into Arteta's hands for a superb addition for nothing in 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has 134 club goals in just 286 appearances throughout his career for both Lille and Gent.

David has been one of the best talents in Ligue 1 for quite some time now, having joined Les Dogues in 2020. 78 goals in 158 Ligue 1 games is just shy of a goal every two games, including a career-best 24 in the 2022-23 season - and at the age of 24, the 59-time Canada cap is coming into his prime.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-11-24.