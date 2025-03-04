Arsenal are eyeing a summer move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, who is expected to leave Germany at the end of the season, according to Bild.

The Gunners have been named ‘hot suitors’ for the France international, with Mikel Arteta particularly keen to reinforce his wing options in the summer.

Arsenal have been hit by an injury crisis this season, with their frontline significantly depleted by the absences of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

The North London side are believed to be targeting multiple attacking signings in the offseason, with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko among their long-term options.

Arsenal Eyeing Kingsley Coman

Ahead of the summer transfer window

According to Bild, Bayern are expected to let Coman leave this summer as they look to reduce their wage bill and make room for Jamal Musiala’s new deal.

The Bundesliga leaders are reportedly willing to part ways with Coman for a fee in the region of €35-45m (£29-37m), with two years remaining on his contract.

Bayern are said to be concerned about Coman’s injury history but expect a strong market for the 28-year-old, praised as ‘one of the best wingers in Europe’ by Julian Nagelsmann.

Arsenal could reportedly face competition from clubs in the Saudi Pro League for the Frenchman, who has struggled for regular minutes under Vincent Kompany this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Coman has made 15 starts across all competitions for Bayern in 2024/25, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

Arsenal are anticipating a busy summer window under Arteta and are believed to be prioritising a new first-choice striker, with Sesko and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak on their shortlist.

The Gunners are on course to miss out on the Premier League title for a third season in a row and sit 13 points behind leaders Liverpool with 11 games remaining.

Kingsley Coman's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 22 Goals 4 Assists 4 Expected goals 3.8 Goal-creating actions 10 Minutes played 1,039

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

1:26 Related Fabrizio Romano: Update on Real Madrid's Interest in Arsenal Star William Saliba William Saliba has been one of the Premier League's most consistent stars in recent seasons and that has tempted interest in his services

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-03-25.