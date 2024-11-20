Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be in the market for a former Manchester City youngster in the shape of Shea Charles, according to reports - with the Spaniard reportedly having the Northern Ireland captain on his radar ahead of a potential move.

The Gunners boss has made a conscious view to signing more and more young players in the past few years, and with the Gunners boasting one of the best young squad in the Premier League, that is unlikely to stop - with links to Charles showing his keenness to add to their young ranks.

Arsenal Boss Arteta Has Charles 'On His Radar'

The youngster has impressed, even at Championship level

The report from Fichajes states that Charles is shaping up to be 'one of the names to watch' in the coming years - and despite only being on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Southampton, the youngster's talent and constant development hasn't gone unnoticed by Arsenal, who have him in their sights as a potential future signing.

The former City youngster has reportedly shown 'impressive footballing maturity' at club and international level with Northern Ireland, and has been 'remarkable' for Wednesday, where he already captains the Green and White Army.

Shea Charles's Championship statistics - Sheffield Wednesday squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 1,030 5th Goals 1 =4th Assists 1 =6th Tackles Per Game 3.1 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.7 2nd Match rating 6.94 =1st

His spell at Sheffield Wednesday has given him the chance to shine, and he has made it clear that he's ready for bigger challenges, with his style of play making him a highly-sought after star.

That has seen him fall into Arteta's line of vision, with the Spaniard looking to bring young, talented players to the Emirates Stadium to strengthen their position for the long term. Charles fits perfectly into his project and given his experience with Southampton in the Premier League, that has already given him an idea of the level required. Given that he is on Arteta's radar, Charles could be a potential acquisition - especially if Southampton are relegated to the Championship, which could enhance his availability.

Arsenal's First-Team Squad is Full of Young Stars

Charles could add to their young contingency

Arsenal already have a top young squad, but the addition of Charles could be ideal for their future. Boasting young, world-class stars in the ilk of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Jurrien Timber, there will be a view to the next generation of stars - and already boasting the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri and Maldini Kacurri who have all made their first-team debuts for the Gunners, Charles could fall into that category.

Having only just turned 21, he made his Premier League debut for City in the final game of the 2022/23 season before featuring regularly for Southampton in their second-tier campaign last season, where they were promoted back to the top-flight at the first-time of asking.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta has won 146 of his 249 games in charge of Arsenal.

51 first-team appearances at club level throughout his career alongside an impressive 23 caps for Northern Ireland already has seen him become a dependable member at second-tier and international level, and Arteta would be well-equipped going forward if he was to sign the Saints starlet.

The Premier League title and Champions League success have been elusive for Arteta, and if he doesn't do it with the current crop of stars, he could be forced to wait until Saka et al develop fully before unleashing the likes of Charles, Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly in the future to get his hands on a first top-flight title in over 20 years.

