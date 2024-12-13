Arsenal are considering making a move for creative midfielder Arda Guler in January, with Real Madrid willing to let the player leave on loan, according to TBR Football.

Guler has found minutes hard to come by this season at the Bernabeu, with Carlo Ancelotti granting him just five La Liga starts all campaign thus far. As a result of this peripheral squad role and his excellent performances at the Euros in the summer, several potential suitors have emerged in recent months, although Real Madrid have kept these interested parties at arms-length.

Now, however, the Spanish giants' stance on Guler is said to have softened, with Los Blancos open to the idea of allowing the Turk to leave temporarily this winter, in order to aid his development. Arsenal were cited as being interested in the playmaker back in November, and it's believed that the Emirates is his most likely destination if a move is to materialise next month.

Arsenal Interested in Guler

Real Madrid are willing to sanction a loan

Bursting onto the scene at Fenerbahçe in the 2021/22 season, Real Madrid opted to sign wonderkid Guler in the summer of 2023, in a deal worth upwards of €30 million. Spending his debut campaign in the Spanish capital acclimatising to La Liga, the Turkey international, who has been described as a 'ridiculous talent', likely expected to play a more prominent role this term, after excelling for his national team at Euro 2024.

However, Ancelotti has found it difficult to blood the youngster, due to the embarrassment of riches at his disposal, giving Guler just 477 combined league minutes this season. The 19-year-old is subsequently growing increasingly frustrated by his lack of opportunities, and TBR Football report that this could prompt Real Madrid to facilitate a loan move for the starlet in January.

The outlet suggest that Arsenal have been keeping close tabs on Guler, and view him in a similar vein to Martin Odegaard. The Gunners snatched the Norwegian from Real Madrid after having him on loan for six months, and believe the same outcome could come to fruition with Guler.

Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on acquiring another attacking midfielder this winter, to ease the burden on Odegaard, and to essentially replace the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira, both of whom left in the summer. Guler is understood to have been shortlisted as a potential option that the North Londoners may explore.

Guler's La Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 12 Minutes Played 477 Goals 1 Assists 1 Progressive Passes Per 90 4.91 Key Passes Per 90 2.83 Shots Per 90 3.02

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/12/2024