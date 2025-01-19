Arsenal are reportedly eyeing Real Madrid talent Brahim Diaz for a potential January move, following his lack of playing time this season, as per a report from TBR Football.

The attacking midfielder has found himself in a competitive Real Madrid squad this season, battling for minutes with stars like Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo, to name a few. Arsenal could be poised to make a move for Diaz this month as a result, as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster a struggling squad in a bid to rescue some success in the second half of the season.

However, the Moroccan international, described as "simply unbelievable", is not short of interest elsewhere, and the Gunners could be forced to compete with the likes of AC Milan and Liverpool in their pursuit.

Arsenal Eyeing Brahim Diaz Move

The Spaniard's lack of consistent game time could facilitate a transfer

As per TBR Football, Arsenal are among the suitors keeping tabs on Diaz's situation, though Real Madrid remain cautious about losing too many assets in the same window, as both Arda Guler and Endrick have been linked with departures as well. It is thought that Los Blancos could be willing to sanction a move for one of the aforementioned three names - anymore is unlikely.

Having emerged from Manchester City's youth academy, the Spain-born man previously worked alongside Arteta when the now-manager was an assistant at the Etihad. Diaz later switched allegiance to Real Madrid in 2019, before spending a three-year period on loan at AC Milan between 2020 and 2023. Though he has now returned to fight for a place at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Rossoneri remain interested in bringing him back to Italy.

Brahim Diaz's 2024/25 La Liga statistics Games 14 Minutes played 602 Goals 3 Assists 2 Shots on Target per 90 1.2 Chances Created per 90 1.94 Successful Dribbles per 90 2.24

Meanwhile, recent reports in Spain suggested Liverpool were also sounding out the prospect of landing Diaz this January. The Reds have purportedly been monitoring the player for months, and could be set to compete with Arsenal for his signature.

Supporters are demanding new signings at the Emirates, and Arteta and his entourage are hard at work looking to devise solutions following a plethora of injuries to key players, including Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. Diaz's versatility could enable him to play a role in the wide areas - an area in which Arsenal are currently short in.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob.com - Correct as of 19/01/2025

