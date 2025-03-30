Arsenal could have been handed a boost in the race to sign a striker this summer, according to reports - with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap seemingly open to joining the Gunners as they aim to strengthen their frontline.

Mikel Arteta's men started the season as one of the favourites for the Premier League title, but lacking goals at key points throughout the campaign, it has seen the north London outfit fall away in the title race, sitting 12 points behind Liverpool and hopes of a title appear to have been dashed for the third year running. That could see Arsenal spend big in the summer, with GMS sources revealing that a £300million budget could be spent - with Delap thought to be on their shortlist.

Report: Liam Delap 'Open' to Arsenal Move

The striker has been in fine form this season

The report by TBR Football states that the Gunners are looking for striking recruitments in the summer, and that could see them move for Delap - with the Ipswich striker being in the sights of various Premier League teams, having been called 'special' by Pep Guardiola earlier in his career.

Liam Delap's Premier League statistics - Ipswich Town squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =1st Goals 10 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =6th Shots Per Game 2.1 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.1 3rd Match rating 6.68 =4th

Delap, who only joined the Tractor Boys in the summer, already has double figures in the league for the Suffolk outfit - and alongside his involvement as England under-21's main striker, there is an orderly queue to land his talents. The report states that Arsenal are in the race for his signature, and he is open to joining Arteta as the Gunners search for yet another title battle next season - with Delap believing that he could make an impact if he does make the move to north London.

The Gunners have held talks with Delap's respresentatives, and are thought to be keen on how confident the player is over his ability to make a difference - though Ipswich are said to want around £40million for his talents, given Manchester City's 20 percent sell-on clause.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap has scored three goals in 12 England under-21 caps.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are out until the end of the season, which has highlighted their need for a talisman, dropping off in the title race with results such as a 1-0 home loss to West Ham United, and a 1-1 away draw with Manchester United forming a quintet of results that have seen them score just four goals in their last five top-flight games.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-03-25.

