Arsenal are reportedly showing interest in Chelsea outcast Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ahead of the January transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

The Gunners, who signed Raheem Sterling on loan in the summer, are now believed to be eyeing another Chelsea player and are deemed ‘ready to sign’ him for Mikel Arteta in 2025.

Arsenal could soon emerge as favourites for the Englishman’s signature, although several Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation at Stamford Bridge.

Fulham, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Newcastle have all been mentioned as potential suitors willing to offer him an escape from Chelsea.

Dewsbury-Hall has struggled for regular minutes under Enzo Maresca since following the Italian manager from Leicester City in a £30m summer deal, making just five Premier League appearances, all as a substitute.

The West London club reportedly considers the 26-year-old surplus to requirements, despite signing him to a five-year contract just months ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dewsbury-Hall has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, contributing two goals in 774 minutes.

The 'phenomenal' Englishman has been utilised primarily in the Conference League by Maresca, starting in four of Chelsea’s five wins in Europe.

Dewsbury-Hall, likened to a 'Swiss Army Knife', was recently linked with a return to his boyhood club Leicester City, where he played three full senior seasons before moving to London – a return would see him become Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first signing at King Power Stadium.

It remains uncertain whether Arsenal’s reported interest in Dewsbury-Hall is genuine, given they signed Mikel Merino in midfield before the season and may have other plans in early 2025.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Arsenal are expected to prioritise signing a forward in January, though that may depend on the right opportunity.

The Gunners are unlikely to make a significant mid-season investment in a single player but may pursue a good-value deal if one can be negotiated, with Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Mateo Retegui among their potential targets.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-12-24.