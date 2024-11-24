Arsenal are leading the race to sign Malaga youngster Antonio Cordero, although they face competition from Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa for the player, according to CaughtOffside.

Cordero has already scored three goals and registered three assists for Malaga in Spain's second division so far this season, and is thus attracting interest from a plethora of clubs. The 18-year-old is highly thought of in Spain, and has been identified by Mikel Arteta as a potential addition.

Arteta has told the Gunners' hierarchy that signing an attacking midfielder is a top priority in the upcoming transfer windows, as he feels it's an area they're short in, and believes 18-year-old Cordero presents an ideal option.

Arsenal Eyeing Cordero

The Gunners need more quality in attacking areas

Currently sitting fourth in the Premier League after eleven matches, Arsenal have endured a slightly turbulent start to the season. Without Martin Odegaard for three months due to injury, the North Londoners struggled for creativity, and thus their results and form dipped significantly.

Now six points adrift of leaders Liverpool, Arteta's side need to put together an impressive winning run to reignite their title aspirations. CaughtOffisde have revealed that the Spanish head coach believes reinforcing in the attacking midfield role in January will help his team mount such a run of results.

Thus, the Gunners have shortlisted a number of potential acquisitions to replace the likes of Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe, both of whom left in the summer, with starlet Cordero an option that is being explored. Arsenal have kept tabs on the teenager's progress, and are keen on beating the queue of top European clubs that are interested in him.

Cordero spent time at several Spanish clubs in his youth career, before settling at Malaga in 2021. Making his breakthrough this campaign, featuring in every Malaga league so far, Cordero has flashed moments of brilliance, and has been compared to Barcelona's star winger Lamine Yamal.

The likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid are also said to be in the reckoning to land the Spain under-19 international, so Arteta will have to prepare an enticing pitch to persuade Cordero to turn down the Spanish giants and join the North London outfit instead.

Cordero's Segunda División Statistics 24/25 Appearances 12 Goals 3 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.95 Key Passes Per 90 1.23 Successful Take-ons Per 90 0.96

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 23/11/2024