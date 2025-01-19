Arsenal's search for a new striker has shifted their focus to Victor Osimhen, and a January move could be on the cards, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Dusan Vlahovic and Alexander Isak, and Viktor Gyokeres are just some of the forwards linked with the Gunners. All four have proven goalscoring resumes but would undoubtedly cost hefty fees. The January transfer window is a difficult time securing top talent while ensuring you remain compliant with the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

David Ornstein has also suggested that Sesko is unlikely to leave RB Leipzig anytime soon, while there's 'no chance' of signing Newcastle United's Isak.

Fabrizio Romano rubbished talk of Juventus' Vlahovic joining the North Londoners on loan despite recent speculation. Gyokeres has a €100 million (£84 million) release clause and looks more likely to leave Sporting CP in the summer.

Arsenal are eager to sign a new centre-forward because of the injury crisis Mikel Arteta's side have encountered. Gabriel Jesus' season is over after suffering an ACL rupture, and Bukayo Saka is sidelined for at least three months with a hamstring problem. Kai Havertz has been inconsistent, and there's no prolific frontman at the Emirates.

Arsenal Set Their Sights On Osimhen

The Nigerian Has No Future At Napoli

Arsenal are reportedly 'exploring a deal' for Osimhen and have made contact over a potential last-minute deal. The Nigerian is on loan from Napoli at Galatasaray after falling out with the Serie A giants. The 26-year-old has been in stellar form at RAMS Park, posting 11 goals in 14 Super Lig games.

The Gunners' interest is in its early stages, but they appear to have made the 2023 Serie A Golden Boot winner their new top attacking target. Arteta's not alone in his admiration of the 'best striker in the world'. Manchester United were also eyeing him amid a lack of firepower at Old Trafford.

Victor Osimhen Stats (Turkish Super Lig 2024-25) Appearances 14 Goals 11 Expected Goals (xG) 10.72 Scoring Frequency 93min Goals Per Game 0.8 Shots Per Game 4.4 Successful Dribbles 0.5 (54%) Ground Duels Won 2.1 (46%) Aerial Duels Won 2.4 (59%)

Osimhen has reportedly snubbed a move to United, which is good news for the North Londoners. He has a reported £75 million release clause, but his untenable situation with Napoli could lead to that fee being lowered in negotiations.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 19/01/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox