Arsenal are reportedly becoming increasingly interested in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and Mikel Arteta is under pressure to attend to his side's attacking issues, according to The Independent.

Gabriel Jesus' season may be over after being forced off in the first half of an FA Cup third-round loss to Manchester United (January 12). BBC Sport's Con Harrison claims the early signs are that Jesus suffered an ACL rupture.

The Brazilian forward had enjoyed a resurgence during the winter period. He found the net six goals in as many games before the defeat to the Red Devils on Sunday.

Arsenal were already enduring issues on the goalscoring front before Jesus' injury. Bukayo Saka is also sidelined with a hamstring injury and was one of the Gunners' top scorers. Kai Havertz had a day to forget against United, spurning several glaring opportunities. Gabriel Martinelli has struggled for consistency on the left flank.

Arteta refused to confirm whether he'd enter the market for a new striker amid the growing issues his side are encountering. The Spanish coach stuck by his players, whom he 'can't love more. '

Arsenal's Interest In Gyokeres Is 'Growing'

The Swede Is One Of Europe's Top Goalscorers

Arsenal reportedly have a 'growing interest' in Gyokeres, who has been in sensational form for Sporting since arriving in July 2023. The 26-year-old has bagged 32 goals in 30 games this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres is the 5th highest league goalscorer in European football, scoring 21 Liga Portugal goals. He's three places above Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Viktor Gyokeres Liga Portugal Stats (2024-25) Appearances 17 Goals 21 Expected Goals 16.52 Scoring Frequency 72min Goals Per Game 1.2 Shots Per Game 4.5 Shots On Target Per Game 2.2 Goal Conversion 28% Ground Duels Won 4.7 (51%) Aerial Duels Won 1.4 (62%)

Gyokeres' stock has quickly grown at the Jose Alvalade Stadium after joining from EFL Championship outfit Coventry City for around £20.1 million (€24 million). The 'unstoppable' 26-cap Sweden international has been a nightmare for defenders with his power, pace and positioning.

He flourished under Ruben Amorim before the Portuguese coach left for Manchester United in November 2024. Arsenal may need to think about swooping quickly. His former manager reportedly wants to bring him to Old Trafford.

Gyokeres has a release clause of £80 million, which the North Londoners would rather spend next summer. This will only further infuriate fans who are pining for attacking recruitments this month, especially a proven goalscorer. He's also not the only attacking target, as Arteta also 'loves' Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko remains a target despite snubbing a move to the Emirates twice.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and Transfermarkt - correct as of 13/01/2025.

