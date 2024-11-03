Leroy Sane could return to the Premier League at Arsenal as Mikel Arteta is eager to bring the Bayern Munich winger to the Emirates, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Sane's contract at the Allianz Arena expires next summer, paving the way for him to strike a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January. The 28-year-old has starred for the Bavarians for several years and has started this season with three goals in nine games across competitions.

There had been talk of Newcastle United being in the race to sign Sane, but a lack of UEFA Champions League football rules the Magpies out. Arsenal are firmly in the equation, and there are links between Arteta and the 65-cap Germany international from their time together at Man City.

Falk alluded to Sane's past spell in English football and how he'd dreamed of moving to London when he was unsettled in Manchester. He wrote in his Daily Briefing:

We talked before about Newcastle not being a concrete option for Leroy Sane because they’re not playing Champions League football at the moment (and look unlikely to in future, at this current stage). However, there are fresh rumours around Arsenal - we heard that Arsenal are interested. We should take this seriously! Already when he was playing at Manchester City, his family wasn’t feeling so happy in Manchester and always dreamed of potentially living in London. Arsenal, then, would fit perfectly within his and his family’s ideas.

Sane left City having developed into a 'world-class' winger and joined Bayern in July 2020 for £54.8 million. He's been a protagonist with the Bundesliga giants and is constantly touted among Europe's best wide talent. He's posted 51 goals and 50 assists in 184 games across competitions, winning seven major trophies, including three German titles.

Falk added that Arteta is interested in Sane and that talks between the player and the Bavarians over a new deal haven't advanced:

The first opportunity is getting a new contract at Bayern Munich but they’re not close and from January 1 he can of course sign wherever he wants. Mikel Arteta is thought to be very keen on him; he was interested last year when there was no chance to get him, but now there is a chance. The Gunners play Champions League football and Arteta knows Sane from his days working with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. So you see there is a connection. This is the first big opportunity, besides Bayern, which could allow Leroy Sane a pathway back to the Premier League.

Sane's creativity and pace could be a massive boost for Arteta, who signed up his ex-City teammate Raheem Sterling on loan to try to add more depth on the wing. The Spanish coach knows all about the experienced German, who earns £330,000 per week at Bayern, and may consider him an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

All Statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 03/11/2024