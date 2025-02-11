Arsenal are eyeing a surprise move for Liverpool forward Diogo Jota in the summer transfer window, former scout Mick Brown has claimed.

The Gunners reportedly have the Portuguese international on their shortlist as they look to bolster Mikel Arteta’s frontline with new signings after the season.

According to Brown, Arsenal want a versatile attacker who can play both out wide and centrally and Jota fits the profile, though his injury record remains a concern.

The 28-year-old has made just 13 Premier League appearances this season and has suffered multiple setbacks, missing nearly three months of action in total.

Arsenal Eyeing Diogo Jota

Among the names on Arteta’s shortlist

According to Brown, Arsenal’s pursuit of Jota will depend on whether Liverpool are willing to negotiate with a Premier League rival:

“Jota is one of the names on Arsenal’s list. Arsenal want somebody who can play on the wing as well as through the middle, and he fits that mould. “He would give Mikel Arteta’s side something they haven’t got at the moment. “His injury record is a bit of a concern, but I don’t think that will put them off. So I think he is one they’ll be targeting in the summer. “Then, it will depend on whether Liverpool want to sell to a rival and what type of fee they’re looking for. “It could end up being a big-money move if they’re going to let him leave.”

Jota made his return from injury in Liverpool’s shock 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, playing the full 90 minutes for only the third time this season.

The 28-year-old, praised as ‘world-class’ by Curtis Jones, has made 21 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

Arsenal had been expected to sign a new forward in the January transfer window but pushed their plans back to the summer, with Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak still among their targets.

The Gunners are currently six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and will face Leicester City away on Saturday.

Diogo Jota's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Goals 5 Assists 2 Expected goals 4.9 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 629

