Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could make a move for Aston Villa star Boubacar Kamara in the summer transfer window, according to reports - though he may have to act quickly, with the in-demand star thought to be in contract extension talks with the Villans.

Kamara, just 25 years of age, already has almost 200 league appearances to his name for Marseille and Villa combined, as well as five French national team caps, and 13 appearances at Champions League level. And that could see Arsenal make a move for him in what will be a busy summer under new transfer director Andrea Berta.

Report: Arsenal 'Have Watched' Boubacar Kamara

The Aston Villa star has been in fine form this season

The report by TBR Football states that the Gunners are likely to bolster their ranks in the summer transfer window, with new midfield stars being in their sights - and as a result of Kamara's superb form under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery in his time in the West Midlands, that has seen the north London outfit register their interest in the star, who has been dubbed 'world-class'.

Boubacar Kamara's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =13th Clearances Per Game 2.1 7th Tackles Per Game 2.3 2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =5th Match rating 6.61 10th

Deemed to be 'circling' for the Villa lynchpin, the Gunners have watched Kamara throughout the campaign as they look for long-term replacements for Jorginho and Thomas Partey, who are both expected to leave the club in the summer once their contracts run out.

Villa are thought to have spoken with Kamara's representatives over a new deal, having become a key player in recent months, but his deal runs out in 2027. And, although the former Ligue 1 metronome is 'in line' for a bumper new deal that could be agreed before the campaign finishes, Kamara is still a player wanted by Arteta.

Declan Rice has shown his proficiency further up the pitch, and with Mikel Merino also able to play in the centre of midfield, two names may be needed to compete for minutes if the club are to finally win the Premier League in what seems to be three unsuccessful title challenges in a row - which could also see them land Martin Zubimendi.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Boubacar Kamara has 48 caps for France's youth sides.

Whilst Arsenal will be looking for a striker to lead their line and a winger to take any immediate pressure off Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, midfield will be a key area of reinforcement - and Kamara's experience and talent would be an ideal upgrade for Arteta if he does complete a move for the versatile star.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-04-25.

