Arsenal have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies, whose agent is frustrated by the Bundesliga club's actions in contract negotiations, according to TBR Football.

Davies is enjoying a fruitful season in the Bundesliga, contributing to three goals from left-back so far, after managing seven in this realm last campaign. The Canadian is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Allianz Arena, and is subsequently garnering interest from a plethora of top clubs throughout Europe.

Real Madrid are seen as the most likely suitors, while it emerged earlier this week that Liverpool are looking to hijack Manchester United's move for Davies. However, TBR Football have revealed that Arsenal are intent on making a move for the 24-year-old, after his representatives notified English clubs that he's seriously considering a switch to the Premier League next year.

Arsenal Eyeing Davies

Mikel Arteta has several left-backs already at his disposal

Accumulating over 200 appearances for Bayern and spending the majority of his senior career in Bavaria, it appears Davies may now be looking for a fresh challenge. The Canada international has many pieces of silverware to his name already, and is likely enticed by the prospect of plying his trade in a new country, while he can expect a lucrative contract if he arrives on a free transfer.

Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal seem to be the most likely destinations for Davies, with TBR Football reporting that the Gunners have been put on red-hot alert by the player's representatives. The marauding full-back's entourage are frustrated by Bayern's behaviour in contract negotiations, and thus have informed the North Londoners that he's open to a move to the Premier League.

Arsenal had assumed that the five-time Bundesliga winner would be joining Real Madrid if he doesn't remain at Bayern, but they now have hope of securing his services after his agents let them know of the player's intentions.

Mikel Arteta already has the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Myles Lewis-Skelly at his disposal who can be deployed at left-back, but the chance to sign Davies, described as world-class, could be too good to turn down.

Davies' Bundesliga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Assists 1 Key Passes Per 90 1.96 Progressive Passes Per 90 6.47 Progressive Carries Per 90 4.31 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.35

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 21/12/2024