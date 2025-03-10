Arsenal could be set to bolster their ranks with one of Europe's most in-form strikers this summer, according to reports - with Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram being linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen a forward line that has faltered in the Premier League in previous months.

Thuram has 13 strikes in Serie A in just 27 games this season, which has equalled the 13 he scored in his debut season at the San Siro and in his final campaign at Borussia Monchengladbach - and coming into the peak of his career, the forward could transform Arsenal's forward line.

Report: Arsenal 'Scouting' Marcus Thuram Ahead of Potential Move

The striker has been in red-hot form for Inter

The report from TBR Football states that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Thuram after his best goalscoring season for the Italian outfit - with the Gunners in need of a new striker to offset the injuries afforded to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Marcus Thuram's Serie A statistics - Inter Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 13 1st Assists 4 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =5th Shots Per Game 2.1 2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.7 2nd Match rating 7.31 1st

Thuram has already had English interest before he moved to the Milanese outfit in 2023 after impressing at Monchengladbach - and that led to him being called 'world-class' in the past by Daniel Farke. That interest has not waned, with the Frenchman still on the Gunners' shortlist as they prepare for a busy summer transfer window.

Sources at TBR Football claim that scouts watched Thuram in the last month, including where he scored against Feyenoord in the Champions League, which was his 15th goal of the season in all competitions, with Milan now sitting top of Serie A and with one foot in the quarter-finals of Europe's elite club competition.

Former boss Arsene Wenger compared Thuram to club legend Thierry Henry, which would be a welcome boost for Arsenal fans, having not had a talismanic striker since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was at the club in Arteta's early days as manager - and although former boss Unai Emery looked to bring Thuram in during his reign at the club, a move could materialise six years later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Thuram has 29 caps for France's senior squad.

The report further states that Thuram has a release clause of just over £70million; though Inter are keen to open talks with the France international, who is the son of World Cup winner Lilian, that could see his release clause either increased or removed completely.

