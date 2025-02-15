Arsenal are reportedly among a host of clubs looking to land Harry Kane this summer, with a return to the Premier League for the Englishman mooted, according to Fichajes.

The Gunners failed to add to their attacking options in the January transfer window and have been overwhelmed by unfortunate injury setbacks as a result. Signing new forwards this summer is therefore a priority, and a striker is on the radar in particular, with supporters unconvinced by centre-forward duo Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus at times this season.

It remains unclear whether Arsenal would be able to convince Kane to move to the red side of North London however, given the player's history with arch-rivals Tottenham.

Arsenal Keen to Sign Bayern Munich Star Kane

The Gunners lack firepower in their striker's department

As per the report from Fichajes, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are all interested in signing the prolific front-man as well as Arsenal, though Bayern Munich have no interest in parting ways with the star.

Mikel Arteta and his entourage see Kane as the "missing piece" to their attack, which is no surprise given his relentless goal-scoring exploits in Germany. He has amassed a remarkable 29 goals in 29 outings across all competitions for Bayern Munich, consequently earning a place among the best strikers in world football.

Harry Kane vs Kai Havertz vs Gabriel Jesus - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Kane Havertz Jesus Appearances 19 21 17 Minutes Played 1,524 1,839 608 Goals 21 9 3 Assists 7 3 0 Expected Goals 15.8 9.4 3.0 Shots on Target per 90 1.71 1.03 1.04 Key Passes per 90 1.48 0.78 1.18 Aerials Won (%) 57.1 45.9 33.3

Arsenal duo Havertz and Jesus have just 12 Premier League goals between them, and the lack of firepower in the team's striker options has hindered their progress. Having missed out on a league title for two consecutive seasons, there is a sense that Arteta and Co must resolve this issue to win the competition for the first time in over two decades.

Tottenham may well be the Gunners' biggest obstacle in the race to land Kane, as the Lilywhites reportedly inserted a release clause into his £100 million deal to Bayern Munich, as well as a first-option agreement, meaning Spurs will have priority to resign the 31-year-old if his employers decide to sell.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also interested in Newcastle star Aleksander Isak, though manager Eddie Howe is desperate to the keep the Swedish international in his dressing room, as revealed exclusively by GIVEMESPORT.

