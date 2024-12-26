Arsenal are interested in signing Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram in January, with Mikel Arteta eager to bolster his forward department ahead of the second half of the season, according to Fichajes.

Thuram has enjoyed a productive start to the campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in just 16 league appearances for an Inter side looking to retain the Serie A title. This exceptional form has inevitably sparked interest in the Frenchman from a number of clubs, with Liverpool cited as a potential suitor back in November.

However, Fichajes have revealed that Arsenal could be the frontrunners to land Thuram, with the Gunners prepared to splash the cash on a forward of some description this winter, in order to close the gap on leaders Liverpool. The 27-year-old number nine has been identified as an option for the North Londoners to explore, along with two others, although his potential price tag could deter the English club.

Arsenal Eyeing Thuram

Arteta wants to strengthen in January

Developing through Sochaux's academy, Thuram made his name at Borussia Monchengladbach. Scoring 44 goals in 134 appearances for the German outfit, the versatile attacker left for Inter last summer, joining the Italian giants as a free agent.

An outstanding debut campaign in Milan saw the France international net 15 goals in all competitions, lift the Serie A title, and be described as 'world-class' by Zach Lowy. He's continued this form into the new season, and is subsequently the subject of interest from a host of clubs.

Fichajes indicate that Arsenal are among those weighing up a move for Thuram. The Gunners have highlighted the striker position as an area which could be strengthened in January, with both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus producing inconsistent performances.

They've identified a number of potential options to explore this winter, with Thuram among those being considered. Arteta will be attracted to the player's goal-scoring prowess, ability to play out wide and his dominant physical attributes.

However, with a reported market value of close to €100 million (£83 million), the Inter man may prove too costly a player to acquire next month. Arsenal could instead look to RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko or Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface.

Thuram's Serie A Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 16 Goals 12 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 2.89 Expected Goals Per 90 0.46 Key Passes Per 90 1.34

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 26/12/2024