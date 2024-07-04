Highlights Arsenal aim to sign a new forward to boost their squad for next season.

The Gunners could still target a traditional number nine after missing out on Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with Nico Williams' representatives.

Arsenal are still keen on signing a new forward after missing out on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Sheth, the Gunners are willing to bring in a new attacker to complement their current options and could target a traditional number nine signing.

Mikel Arteta’s side look to improve their options up front after a poor season from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah – the duo scored just nine Premier League goals combined.

Heavily relying on wingers Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka's goals up front, Arsenal were let down by their central strikers as Nketiah is now expected to leave this summer, with multiple Premier League clubs interested.

Speaking to the media last month, Arteta reassured that Jesus is staying next season, but he could be handed a reduced role as the Gunners continue their search for a new attacker.

Arsenal Want New Forward Signing

Ahead of a crucial season

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City for two years in a row, Arsenal are now looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of a crucial season for Mikel Arteta.

Sheth, speaking to GMS, suggested that the Gunners are still considering their options in the market:

“I don't think much has changed in their thinking. I still think they want to bring in a forward player to complement the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard. “Maybe an out-and-out number nine, which they haven't really had in the past couple of seasons. Many people have looked at it and thought, if they did, would they have got over the line when they were competing against Manchester City? “Of course, that is an area that they do want to strengthen in.”

Arsenal have recently missed out on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko – the 21-year-old decided to extend his stay in Germany and penned a new deal with the Bundesliga side.

Arsenal ‘Hold’ Nico Williams Talks

He is focused on Euro 2024

Arsenal have ‘held talks’ with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams’ representatives as they face competition from multiple European clubs for the Spanish attacker, as GMS has reported.

Williams, who reportedly has a release clause of £42m, is now focused on international duty at Euro 2024, where he has produced several stellar performances for Spain.

While his preferred destination is rumoured to be Barcelona, the 21-year-old admitted he is ‘very happy’ in Bilbao despite recent transfer talks.

The speedy winger had an impressive season in La Liga, scoring five goals and registering 12 assists, and helping the club finish fifth in the table.

Nico Williams Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 31 5 12 457 Copa del Rey 6 3 5 149

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-07-24.