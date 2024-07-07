Highlights Arsenal are considering signing Daniel Bentley as a third-choice goalkeeper.

Arsenal could secure a shock move as one of their first signings of the summer transfer window - with Wolverhampton Wanderers star Daniel Bentley reportedly on their radar to add to a strong goalkeeping contingency.

The Gunners already have David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale as two outstanding goalkeeper choices, with the former being first-choice after his permanent move from Brentford was confirmed earlier in the week. But another option could be on the cards, with Alan Nixon reporting that Arsenal are in the market for Bentley - who alongside Riccardo Calafiori, could become one of their first signings of the summer as the club aim to go one better this year and wrap up the Premier League title.

Arsenal Trying to Sign Daniel Bentley From Wolves

The Wolves keeper could return to the Emirates Stadium

The report states that Arsenal are trying to sign Bentley as a third-choice - though he could eventually move up the ladder to second-choice if Ramsdale was to depart the club.

Arsenal want him to join as cover for Raya, who has recently joined on a permanent deal from Brentford - and having not made the first-team at Wolves behind Portuguese goalkeeper Jose Sa, Gary O'Neil wants a new arrival in that department.

David Raya's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 10th Long Balls Per Game 4.5 1st Average Passes Per Game 28.3 11th Clearances Per Game 0.4 =13th Interceptions Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 6.54 15th

Wolves need cover for Sa and have reportedly eyed Kasper Schmeichel to come in, with the 37-year-old being out of contact at Belgian outfit Anderlecht after joining on a one-year-deal last season. Bentley could fancy the move to the Emirates, and that could even happen if he is third-choice - and as Ramsdale has been priced at £50million, there is a huge chance that could become reality with no takers for his signature.

Bentley grew up in the Arsenal academy from the age of eight, until he was 15 - but he was released, and joined Southend United as a result. Shining at Southend, he has since enjoyed lengthy spells at Brentford and Bristol City before making the move to Wolves in January 2023 - featuring in five Premier League games since.

Raya Will be First-Choice at Arsenal

The Spaniard is now ahead of Ramsdale in the pecking order

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made a huge call last summer when he signed Raya on a loan-to-buy from Brentford in the transfer window. Ramsdale had been Arsenal's goalkeeper for two consecutive seasons as the Gunners secured a fifth and then second-placed finish back-to-back, but Raya's introduction saw the Englishman relegated to the substitutes bench despite their best season in almost ten years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Raya featured in 32 of a possible 35 games for Arsenal in the Premier League (One game had already been played prior to his move, and he was ineligible for the two games against parent club Brentford)

The Spaniard has been outstanding for the Gunners in spells, but some poor mistakes in games led to calls for Ramsdale to come in - especially in a game away to Chelsea back in October alongside some poor saves against Luton where a last-minute Declan Rice winner spared his blushes.

If Ramsdale can't be sold, Bentley would at least offer an extra homegrown option for the squad and a safe pair of hands. The former Brentford man was labelled 'outstanding' after filling in for Sa at the end of last season when Wolves lost to Manchester United, with only his efforts keeping the scoreline to a respectable 2-0 - and with over 400 first-team appearances throughout his career, Bentley has a vast amount of experience despite being just 30 years old.

