Highlights Arsenal are eyeing Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi to bolster their midfield for a title push next season.

Mikel Arteta would aim to pair Zubimendi with Declan Rice for better balance and possession in midfield.

Zubimendi's potential signing would provide Arsenal with depth and flexibility for a successful season.

Arsenal are looking ahead to the summer transfer window ahead of what will be a crucial season for them if they are to finally make strides at becoming England's most feared outfit ahead of Manchester City - and with Martin Zubimendi being linked, the Real Sociedad midfielder is reportedly being 'weighed up' by the Gunners ahead of a move.

Arsenal took City to the final day of the season in the Premier League title race and having got to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with their young squad, Arteta will be hoping that the experiences they underwent will give them the desire and hunger to go one better next season. And Zubimendi could be the final piece in the puzzle with Football Insider suggesting that he is Arsenal's 'top midfield candidate'.

Arsenal: Martin Zubimendi Transfer News Latest

The midfielder could be the final part of the Gunners' jigsaw

The report claims that Arsenal are looking at a deal that would see Zubimendi sign in the summer, with Mikel Arteta aiming to strengthen his squad ahead of another title push next season.

The Gunners are thought to be after a midfielder to partner Declan Rice in the centre of midfield, having utilised Thomas Partey and Jorginho at times throughout the season in the role - though a better ball-playing option alongside the box-to-box Rice would allow Arsenal to have better balance and dominate games where possession is paramount to Arteta's mantra. The report further claims that Partey could be allowed to leave with just one year left on his contract, giving Arsenal a fee that would help them towards securing the Sociedad star on a permanent basis.

Martin Zubimendi's La Liga statistics - Real Sociedad squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 =5th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 9th Interceptions Per Game 1.2 1st Passes Per Game 49.2 4th Match rating 6.88 4th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 03/06/2024

Zubimendi made his debut as a 20-year-old back in 2019, and has since made almost 200 appearances for the club, alongside five caps for Spain where he has held a midfield role alongside City star Rodri - leading to praise that has deemed him as 'world class'.

He does have three years left on his contract which could prove to be a sticking point for Arteta, who is aiming to raid his former club to bring one of their best talents to the Emirates Stadium to tip the balance over Manchester City next season. Zubimendi is thought to be at the top of Arsenal's list of their potential midfield influxes, which could materialise if interest does come in for Partey.

Martin Zubimendi Would be the Perfect Signing for Arsenal

Declan Rice's attacking prowess means Zubimendi would compliment him well

With Rice excelling for the entire season, featuring in every single Premier League game available throughout the campaign, a midfield partner to compliment him would be an incredibly strong step from the Gunners.

Jorginho and Partey only mustered 19 starts between them, with Arteta utilising Kai Havertz in a central role during the first half of the season before using him as a shadow striker and main goalscorer for the second half of the campaign due to the inconsistency of strikers Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Zubimendi has eight goals and seven assists for Real Sociedad in 188 appearances.

Should Zubimendi sign, it would give Arsenal talent and depth in the central roles whereby even if Partey does leave, other stars such as Oleksandr Zinchenko and Emile Smith Rowe can play alongside Rice if the Spaniard is out of action.

Havertz would then be used as a striking option, and with Nketiah being touted with a move away from north London, Arsenal would boast a well-balanced squad where no matter which starting XI they put out, they would feel confident in securing a result.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.