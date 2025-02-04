Arsenal missed out on signing a striker on transfer deadline day, which will put increased pressure on Mikel Arteta to keep his squad fit in the second half of the Premier League season - and that has seen the salt rubbed in after reports stated that their dallying over a loan move for Alvaro Morata saw Galatasaray swoop in to win the race at the last stages.

It was a quiet transfer window for Arsenal, and that means that the Gunners will now be forced to use Kai Havertz as their only option who is able to play up front, with Gabriel Jesus being ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury - made even more agonising after reportedly missing out on Morata.

Report: Arsenal 'Held Talks' With Morata Agent

The striker was made available by AC Milan but a deal couldn't be done

The report by The Athletic reports that Arsenal travelled to Spain for their Champions League game against Girona, but further to their crunch European clash, they held talks with the representatives of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, and Alvaro Morata - who are both under the same agent.

The report states that the Gunners were interested in a loan deal for the 32-year-old striker, and indications first suggested that AC Milan would be open to sanctioning such a deal. However, Arsenal were beaten to the deal by Galatasaray, with the Turkish club offering the Spaniard a real conviction to sign him, whilst Arsenal dallied and were merely considering their options.

Alvaro Morata's La Liga statistics - Atletico Madrid squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Goals 15 2nd Assists 3 =8th Aerial Duels Per Game 1.4 =5th Shots Per Game 2.1 2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.5 =9th Match rating 6.85 4th

As a result, Ollie Watkins and Morata were two of the only forwards on the market who piqued their interest, and with little time left, the Gunners could not get a deal over the line despite their interest in the two stars - who both played key roles for their nations at EURO 2024.

Meanwhile, the report further states that Evan Ferguson was also an Arteta target, though the club could not take him on loan thanks to the loan deals for Raheem Sterling and Neto, with Premier League rules stating that there cannot be more than two loan signings per season from other top-flight teams.

Morata Would Still Have Something to Offer to Arsenal

He is getting older but has recently been in the form of his life

Morata isn't the most prolific of strikers, but wherever he goes, he's almost always had a strong record. Starting his career at Real Madrid, he hit 10 goals in 37 games until his 2014 departure to Juventus - though he was mainly in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the Spanish capital.

More good spells at Juventus and Real Madrid saw him move to Chelsea, and whilst he was largely labelled as a 'flop' at Stamford Bridge, he still had a goal record of 16 goals in 47 Premier League games - almost a one-in-three ratio, which is by no means awful.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alvaro Morata has an impressive 37 goals in 84 caps for Spain.

He shone in alternating spells at Atletico Madrid and Juventus, recording less than double figures in just one of his five full seasons between the two clubs, including 15 in La Liga at Atletico last summer - and as a backup option for Arsenal, they may have been best plunging for a deal instead of letting Galatasaray into the mix, ultimately losing out on his signature.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-02-25.

