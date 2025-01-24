Arsenal's interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko simply won't wane, with the Slovenian continuing to be in their sights as Mikel Arteta looks for a new forward - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners have held conversations over whether to launch a bid for the young talisman now, or in the summer to fix their striking situation.

The Gunners have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in their ranks as striking competition, though having sold Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace in the summer, they can't afford injuries in their striking contingency. Unfortunately, that has recently been the case with Jesus having suffered an ACL injury against Manchester United in the FA Cup earlier this month - and that could lead Arteta to try and sign a figurehead before the deadline slams shut.

Jacobs: Arsenal 'Having Internal Talks' Over When to Bid for Sesko

The club have been interested in the star for quite some time

The Gunners need a striker but may hold off until the summer transfer window

Sesko isn't the only striker to have been linked with the Gunners, with Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres having been touted for moves to north London - but Sesko was on Arsenal's radar over the summer before he signed a new deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

Their interest remains, Jacobs has revealed - and as a result, the club have held internal discussions to see how strong Leipzig will be in their stance on his stay at the club, deciding whether it's worth their while bidding now to avenge their injury crisis, or in the summer.

Benjamin Sesko's Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 =3rd Goals 8 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.1 3rd Shots Per Game 1.8 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.1 3rd Match rating 6.91 6th

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

"I think Arsenal's conversations have been to understand how firm Leipzig are in their stance, and if it's worth their while trying some kind of bid now. "And following those conversations, Arsenal are now having internal talks as to whether the best strategy is to move for Sesko now, perhaps knowing that it's highly unlikely - or to turn their attention to other targets, or of course just to wait out until the summer and then come back for Sesko. "I still wouldn't rule out a striker now and a striker in the summer."

Sesko Development Would Suit Arsenal Ethos

The Gunners have made a habit of signing top young players

Sesko was a product of the famous RB Salzburg conveyor belt, which has produced many world-class attackers in the past. Nabbing 21 goals in 55 games for the Austrian giants, Sesko has followed in the footsteps of Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane, Patson Daka and Karim Adeyemi, and he earned his Bundesliga move last summer.

He's had a superb start to life in Germany, scoring 14 top-flight goals in his first season at the Red Bull Arena, and this season has brought bigger rewards with eight goals in just 17 games in the Bundesliga - alongside four in seven in the Champions League. That has led to him being called a 'monster' by X (formerly Twitter) account NXGN, who claimed that Sesko has the speed of Kylian Mbappe and the size of Haaland.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has 16 goals in 39 caps for Slovenia.

That experience at such a young age would be a massively beneficial deal for Arsenal, who have signed plenty of young rising stars in recent transfer windows. Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber are just a few examples - and Sesko would fall into that category as an out-and-out striker.

The Slovenian would provide immediate competition for Havertz, who is naturally an attacking midfielder acting as a superb makeshift striker for the time being.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-01-25.

Related Exclusive: Arsenal Confident 'Unstoppable' £60m+ Striker 'Wants to Join' Arsenal are adamant that RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko is eager to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.