Arsenal are considering making a move for versatile Atalanta forward Charles De Ketelaere, although they face competition from the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham for his signature, according to CaughtOffside.

De Keteleare enjoyed an exceptional 2023/24 campaign, netting ten goals and providing eight assists in Serie A, and was also at the heart of Atalanta's Europa League triumph. This has sparked interest from a plethora of top clubs, including Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta said to be a huge admirer of the playmaker.

While the Gunners are yet to make an approach for the Belgian, it's understood that the North London outfit are internally discussing whether they'll pursue the No.10 in the near future. The Premier League title contenders are said to be in the market for another creative midfielder, to ease the burden on captain Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal Considering Move for De Ketelaere

Plenty of sides are monitoring his progress

After developing at Club Brugge, AC Milan opted to acquire De Ketelaere in the summer of 2022, in a deal worth a reported €35 million. Struggling in his debut campaign at the San Siro, failing to find the back of the net in 40 appearances, Atalanta acquired him on loan 12 months ago.

In Bergamo, the 23-year-old rediscovered his goal-scoring form, scoring 14 times last season, prompting Gian Piero Gasperini to purchase him permanently this summer. This productive year has already provoked speculation suggesting a number of English clubs are monitoring the Belgium international.

Arsenal are among the potential suitors most closely tracking De Ketelaere, with CaughtOffside reporting that Arteta wants to add the technical midfielder to his ranks. Described as an 'incredible talent', it's thought that the addition of the Bruges-born man could help alleviate the Gunners' reliance on Odegaard.

The Norwegian contributed to 18 Premier League goals last season from midfield, and his recent ankle injury has forced Arteta's side to set up in a different, more conservative manner. The introduction of De Ketelaere to the Spaniard's ensemble may provide the tactician with a like-for-like alternative to Odegaard.

Having sold star midfielder Teun Koopmeiners to Juventus this summer, it's said that Atalanta may demand a more excessive fee to also lose De Ketelaere just months later.

De Ketelaere's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 1.95 Key Passes Per 90 2.18 Progressive Passes Per 90 5.6

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 17/10/2024