Arsenal are set to face stern competition for the signature of target Joao Cancelo, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Manchester City are expected to sell Cancelo when the transfer window opens later this year, with Arsenal one of the sides interested in the Portuguese international.

Arsenal transfer news - Joao Cancelo

Having been alerted of Cancelo's availability, Arsenal look set to swoop in and challenge for the fullbacks' signature.

That's according to a report from The Sun, which states Mikel Arteta views Cancelo as the type of player that would be able to take Arsenal's squad to the next level.

The story claims Bayern Munich are not willing to exercise their £60 million option to buy, with the 42-cap Portugal international now expected to return to Manchester instead.

That's despite Cancelo having featured often for Thomas Tuchel at Bayern and being labelled "world-class" after his debut for the team, even adding the Bundesliga title to his trophy cabinet during a dramatic final day of action in Germany.

However, upon arriving back in England, the chances of reconciling with Pep Guardiola are believed to be low for the former Juventus man, with a permanent exit believed to be most likely instead.

It's left the Arsenal hierarchy on high alert in relation to the possibility of signing Cancelo, but any hopes of a free hit aren't likely to materialise.

The 29-year-old is believed to be being monitored by a number of clubs across the continent, with Spanish champions Barcelona just one tracking his situation.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Cancelo to Arsenal?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano admitted Arsenal hold a firm interest in Cancelo, but will face stiff competition for his services.

On the prospect of signing him from City, Romano claimed: "He will return to Man City, and he will not stay at Bayern Munich, this is why Arsenal are well informed on the situation. But there is also Barcelona, as they are really interested in Cancelo.”

Should Man City sell to Arsenal yet again this summer?

Remarkably, Cancelo isn't the only City player Arsenal have their eyes on this summer, with The Athletic reporting Arteta is also keen on Ilkay Gundogan.

It comes after the Premier League champions sanctioned the departure of two key players to the Emirates Stadium last summer, with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko joining for a combined total of £77 million.

Such signings helped elevate Arsenal's position in the Premier League standings, with the duo almost part of a Gunners side that pipped City to the Premier League title.

While finances might dictate who can and cannot afford Cancelo, it would be foolish of City to green-light yet another top-quality sale to Arsenal.