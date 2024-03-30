Highlights Arsenal may look for a left-back such as Wendell to strengthen their squad.

Arsenal could be in the market for some additional cover at left-back during the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Porto defender Wendell could be a good fit.

With the Gunners competing in the upper echelons of the Premier League table, Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team will be looking to continue strengthening their squad in order to keep going toe-to-toe with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. The aforementioned clubs are likely to bring in reinforcements when the market opens later this year, and Arsenal won't want to be left behind.

The north London outfit enjoyed an impressive transfer window last year, bringing in David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, and Declan Rice. If Arteta can add a few more bodies to provide competition and cover in multiple areas of the pitch, then they're likely to be competing at the top of the Premier League once again next term.

Arsenal Could Strengthen at Left-Back

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior have been Arsenal's primary options at left-back so far this season. Kiwior's natural position is in the centre of defence, while Zinchenko has spent a large portion of the campaign on the treatment table. As a result, Arteta could be in the market for another option on the left-hand side, especially if they can secure a reasonably priced deal in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Porto defender Wendell could be a low-cost option for clubs later this year, with the 30-year-old now in the final 18 months of his contract. The Portuguese outfit will have a decision to make when it comes to his future and they might be forced to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer, unless they can tie him down to a new deal.

Oleksandr Zinchenko vs Wendell - 2023/2024 stats Stats Zinchenko Wendell Appearances 17 (5) 16 (2) Goals 1 4 Assists 2 2 Tackles Per Game 2.1 1.7 Interceptions Per Game 0.7 0.5 Key Passes Per Game 1.1 1.6 Match rating 6.85 7.18 Correct as of 29/03/2024

Kieran Tierney was sent out on loan to La Liga side Real Sociedad in 2023 for the season and will return to the Emirates Stadium in the summer. Sources have told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will look to offload the Scottish international on a permanent transfer later this year, with a bid of around £20m likely to be enough to convince the Gunners to part ways. Unless there is a change of through and Arteta looks to keep Tierney around, Arteta could be short of options at left-back.

Dean Jones - Wendell Could Become an Option

Jones has suggested that Arsenal are going to focus on bringing in players by focusing on their 'mindset and wisdom' to help elevate their younger talent. The journalist adds that Wendell could become an option for the Gunners. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Juve have started looking at Wendell and if Porto start to show any openness to selling him then I wonder if he could come into view for the likes of Man United and maybe even Arsenal, who saw the job he did on Saka recently. This is a player with really big experience, playing all over the world in huge competitions and at competitive teams. He would be pretty cheap and from conversations I have had around United and Arsenal the mindset and wisdom of new players is going to be key because both of those sides really want players that can help elevate their younger talent. Would you want him as a starter every single week? Maybe not, but his contract is up in 2025 and when you are looking for players in a squad he fits for me."

Arsenal Could Target Pedro Neto

Another area of the pitch Arsenal might be considering bringing in reinforcements is in attack. Although their current crop of players have performed well this season, Arteta could be hoping for a little more cover in centre areas. Bukayo Saka has been forced to play almost every minute in multiple competitions this term, with the Gunners not having a natural right-sided forward to replace him.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto is a player that Arsenal admire and they are waiting to discover the price tag that the Midlands club are going to place on his head.

