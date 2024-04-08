Highlights The new Champions League format will expand the competition to 36 clubs in 2024/25, and two extra places are up for grabs.

England can secure an extra Champions League spot if Arsenal and West Ham eliminate German teams in their quarter-final games.

Arsenal and West Ham face tough challenges against Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Another week of European action is here for football fans, as teams across the continent prepare for games. And fans of certain Premier League teams could well be cheering on Arsenal and West Ham in their respective ties, as wins for both clubs would be enough to guarantee the English top flight an extra place in the Champions League next season.

Both teams are in action against German opposition in their quarter-finals, with the Gunners preparing to take on Bayern Munich and hoping to progress to the semi-finals of Europe's most prestigious competition for the first time since the 2008/09 season. Meanwhile, David Moyes' squad face Xabi Alonso's high-flying Bayer Leverkusen side in the Europa League.

There is so much riding on both games, and not just for the teams involved. Victories for the two English clubs would have big implications for next season's Champions League, as eliminating the two German clubs would ensure a fifth Premier League team would qualify for the 2024/25 rendition of the tournament.

Why Wins Guarantee an Extra Champions League Spot

UEFA introducing new format for next season

Next season's version of the competition is set to take on a very different form, with the traditional group stage format scrapped. Instead, the Champions League is set to expand from 32 to 36 clubs due to the introduction of the "Swiss model" league system, where teams will be grouped in one big table and each play eight matches.

Because of the expansion, two of the additional spots are set to be rewarded to the nations who record the highest UEFA coefficient, which is based on how clubs from those respective countries have performed in the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League across the past five seasons. Points are obtained depending on how far teams progress, before each nation's cumulative points are divided by the number of teams representing them in Europe.

Currently, England have a 16.250 average ahead of the quarter-finals, and are behind both Italy and Germany who record averages of 17.714 and 16.357 respectively. If, however, Arsenal and West Ham were to knock both German teams out in the quarter-finals, then that would mean that the Premier League would go ahead of the Bundesliga in the race for an extra Champions League spot.

With Tottenham, Aston Villa, and even potentially Manchester United all in the hunt for Champions League football, all three teams will be hoping that the two Premier League clubs can get the job done and add an extra qualification spot for English teams. Villa themselves can also boost that effort somewhat if they win their Conference League tie against Lille, as can Manchester City and Liverpool, who play games in European competitions too.

Previewing Arsenal and West Ham's Matches

Both sides are facing Germany's two most elite teams

Arsenal and West Ham securing wins, however, is no guarantee, especially in the latter stages of knockout football. Despite the Gunners performing excellently under Arteta and Bayern's struggles under Thomas Tuchel, the German coach is well-versed in the European competition, having taken Chelsea to the summit in 2020/21. The Gunners are playing in the tournament for the first time since 2016/17, and the inexperience in their star-studded squad might prove to be detrimental.

West Ham, arguably, face an even sterner challenge in their two-legged Europa League tie. Alonso has put Leverkusen within one victory of a first-ever Bundesliga title, and they are currently on a 41-game unbeaten streak, finding ways to win or draw even in the dying seconds of games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leverkusen are just two games away from matching Juventus' 43-match unbeaten run, the longest streak for a club in Europe's big five leagues across all competitions in the 21st century.

Both English sides will have to be at their best to progress to the semi-finals. If they do, though, it won't just be fans of the two teams celebrating.