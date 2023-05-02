Arsenal suffered a heart-breaking loss to Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League semi-final last night.

The Gunners were beaten 3-2 in the second leg, with Wolfsburg winning the overall tie 5-4 on aggregate.

Arsenal showed resilience as many of their key players watched on from the sidelines, with Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson and Kim Little among those currently recovering from injury.

Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring for Arsenal, before Jill Roord hit back for Wolfsburg in the 41st minute.

Alex Popp then gave Wolfsburg the lead in the second half, but the match was soon levelled out again after Jen Beattie headed in an equaliser.

The encounter entered extra-time and looked to be heading to penalties, but disaster struck for the Gunners just minutes before the final whistle.

Lotte Wubben-Moy, who had been excellent in Arsenal’s back three throughout the match, received the ball on the edge of her penalty box.

Instead of clearing it, she attempted to dribble past the incoming Jule Brand, who nicked the ball off her and passed it into the box.

Pauline Bremer, left unmarked, simply had to tap the ball into the back of the net to secure the victory for Wolfsburg.

It was a devastating moment for the Arsenal players and fans, and particularly Wubben-Moy.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall told reporters after the match what he’d said to the 24-year-old following her error.

Jonas Eidevall tells Lotte Wubben-Moy to “keep her head high”

“I told her to keep her head high. I told her there’s no need to apologise,” Eidevall said. “Mistakes happen in football. We win as a team, we lose as a team.

“We’re there for each other. We learn. It’s inevitable that it happens in football. They also made mistakes and we were close to profiting from that. It’s part of the game.

“She was absolutely fantastic. We are there for each other both when we have success and when there’s pain.”

Eidevall also shared his pride for his team, saying: “We made it to the Champions League semi-final and lost by the tiniest of margins. With all the injuries we have, with all the challenges we have, I am incredibly proud.”

Wolfsburg vs Barcelona in Women’s Champions League final

Wolfsburg will now meet Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final on June 3.

The German team have won the competition twice, while the Spanish side earned their first European title in 2021.

The encounter, which will take place at PSV’s Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, will be streamed on DAZN.