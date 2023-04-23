Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha 'would jump at the opportunity' to move to the Emirates this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GMS.

The 30-year-old has been in good form this season at Crystal Palace; however, he could be set to move on in the summer as he has plenty of interest in his services.

Arsenal latest transfer news - Wilfried Zaha

Recently, The Daily Mail has revealed that both Arsenal and Marseille are keen on signing Zaha at the end of the season when his contract expires at Crystal Palace and he becomes a free agent.

Both would potentially offer the Ivory Coast international a chance to compete in Champions League football, which would appeal to Zaha when considering his options.

The report also states that the Gunners 'remain in the frame' to sign Zaha amid uncertainty over the futures of Folarin Balogun and Reiss Nelson in north London.

Zaha has made 25 appearances for Crystal Palace in all competitions this term, notching six goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

According to The Evening Standard, the winger has also attracted interest from Saudi Arabian clubs in Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad; however, he has rejected the chance to move to the Arab peninsula in favour of staying in Europe.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Wilfried Zaha?

Journalist O'Rourke believes that Zaha would welcome the chance to move to the Emirates on a free transfer this summer.

O'Rourke told GMS: "I'm sure Wilfried Zaha would jump at the opportunity of going to Arsenal. There's been previous opportunities where he possibly could have moved to the Emirates, but the move didn't happen. He's a free agent in the summer, so obviously, that will make him more attractive to his potential suitors that they don't have to pay a transfer fee as well."

Would Wilfried Zaha be a good signing for Arsenal?

Zaha has plenty of Premier League experience and could offer a different dimension to the Gunners' attack if Mikel Arteta manages to land his services on a free transfer.

WhoScored notes that the £130k-a-week star has managed an average of 2.4 shots per game in the English top flight this season, illustrating his ability to be a regular nuisance to opposition backlines.

Furthermore, FBRef shows that Zaha has successfully performed 77 shot-creating actions in 2022/23, demonstrating his capacity to create chances for himself and his teammates frequently.

Given that he looks unlikely to sign a new contract at Crystal Palace at this moment in time, a move to the Emirates in the summer could suit both Zaha and Arsenal and provide him with an exciting new challenge in the prime of his career.