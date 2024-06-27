Highlights Arsenal are in the market for a striker this summer and will be generally busy in the transfer window.

Gyokeres is among the forwards Arsenal are interested in, but the Swede has a hefty release clause.

The Gunners are also looking to strengthen their midfield, with Bruno Guimaraes one of several names linked with a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal are in the market for a striker this summer and are likely to be busy in the transfer window, amid rumours suggesting a move for Viktor Gyokeres is close, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Aside from a failed move for Benjamin Sesko, few serious links have emerged in association with the Gunners thus far. However, reports surfaced early this week that a deal for prolific Sporting striker Gyokeres is close, while Fabrizio Romano revealed previously that nothing was imminent on that front.

The 26-year-old is said to have a release clause in the region of £85m but could be sold for less, and Sheth hinted that this may present a stumbling block in the negotiations between the two clubs.

However, the Sky Sports reporter did insist that this was an area the north London club are looking to address this summer, and that he expects significant transfer activity at the Emirates.

Sheth: Arsenal will be busy this summer

Arsenal want to sign a striker in this window

Mikel Arteta's hunt for a new centre-forward has been well documented, and after the move for Sesko fell through, reports suggested attentions had turned to Gyokeres. The Swede, who netted 43 times in 50 appearances last season, possesses the physical and technical attributes Arteta will want in his team, and has been described by journalist Hrach Kvachatryan as 'superb'.

While not ruling out a move for Gyokeres, Sheth did suggest that the player's release clause was hefty, but asserted that the Gunners would be busy in this transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

"He (Gyokeres) would cost a lot of money, though, because his release clause is reported to be around £85 million. But it's definitely an area that Arsenal are looking at. "It seems quite quiet, there's not much coming out of Arsenal just now, but I think that they will be busy both ins and outs during this transfer window."

With the European Championships ongoing, and clubs waiting for June to come to a close so that the financial year ends, transfer activity has been understandably limited thus far. However, once July commences and the Euros begins to see more teams exit the competition, Arsenal will be eager to kick-start their transfer plans, with the new season just around the corner.

Kai Havertz impressed down the middle at the back end of last campaign, but Arteta is on the lookout for additional quality in this area of the pitch. While Gyokeres remains an option, the club have also been linked with the likes of Alexander Isak, Joshua Zirkzee and Victor Osimhen.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Gyokeres Sesko Havertz Jesus Appearances 33 31 37 27 Goals 29 14 13 4 Assists 10 2 7 5 Shots Per 90 3.37 2.77 2.32 3.35 Key Passes Per 90 1.67 0.71 1.57 1.77 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.1 1 0.55 2.13

Arsenal Also Looking to Strengthen in Midfield

Guimaraes, Zubimendi and Onana have been mooted

Alongside additions to the forward-line, Arsenal are also looking to provide Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard with a top level player to complete a three-man midfield. Bruno Guimaraes is understood to be a player of 'genuine interest', but last season's Premier League runners-up would face competition from Manchester City for his signature.

Instead, cheaper alternatives could be looked at. Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi has been monitored for some time, but the club's hierarchy face a difficult challenge in convincing the 25-year-old to leave his home nation. Meanwhile, Arsenal have initiated contact with Everton over a potential deal for Amadou Onana, who is valued at £50 million by the Toffees.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 24/06/2024