Arsenal are open to snatching Mason Mount from London rivals Chelsea in the summer window, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mount has been subject to interest from various Premier League outfits and Jones believes a Stamford Bridge exit is edging closer and closer.

Arsenal transfer news - Mason Mount

After suffering the disappointment of missing out on their first league title in just under 20 years, Arsenal are set to attack the transfer market when it opens in search of reinforcements.

One player being linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium is Chelsea star Mount, who is being tipped to leave the Blues this summer.

According to The Athletic, Mikel Arteta's side are one of a number of top-flight clubs monitoring the England international's increasingly doubtful future.

With just over one year left on his current deal, Mount would be free to sign for a club outside of England on a free transfer as early as January, with Chelsea said to be considering the option of cashing in.

It's suggested a fee of £70 million would be enough for Chelsea to sanction his departure in the summer, with Arsenal willing to spend big on the creative midfielder.

What has Dean Jones said about Mount signing for Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the prospect of Mount swapping west London for north London, transfer insider Jones said: "Arsenal will be licking their lips if they could get him through the door, as it’s a big year for players like Mason Mount.

"Obviously, there's an international tournament coming at the end of next season, so they have to look after themselves. And as it stands right now, there's still no breakthrough on Mount staying at Chelsea.

"So while the situation is still open, it is looking more likely that he leaves.”

Who else is linked with a move for Mount this summer?

Should Mount depart Chelsea when the window opens, it's likely the Portsmouth-born star will have almost every top club in the division to pick from.

As per another report from The Athletic, Liverpool are showing a keen interest in the Englishman, with Jurgen Klopp eyeing up a midfield rebuild.

Elsewhere, it's claimed that Manchester United would be willing to splash the cash on Mount, whereas outsiders like Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on the midfield maestro.

Should Arsenal land Mount in the summer, it's unlikely to come without competition, but it would represent a coup for the Gunners in their first transfer window with Champions League football on offer.