Arsenal’s conversations with Ajax for their 22-year-old defender Jurrien Timber are ‘very positive’ from all parties with another bid expected, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Although their initial bid for the exciting youngster, who is valued at £42m by Transfermarkt, was rejected, Arsenal remain focused on getting a deal over the line.

Arsenal transfer news – Jurrien Timber

Once Manchester United’s main defensive target, Timber has been released from the grasp of his former manager Erik ten Hag which has left the door ajar for Mikel Arteta to swoop in.

However, The Times have reported that Arsenal had their first bid for the Utrecht-born prospect rejected.

Despite the taste of rejection rife in the Emirates camp, talkSPORT claim that the Arsenal board are still confident of striking a deal with the Dutch giants.

The Guardian have claimed that while the 15-cap Netherlands international is keen on the move to England, Ajax are demanding more than £30m for one of their most prized possessions.

Having progressed through the youth ranks at his current club, they are understandably reluctant to let him go for less than what they believe he is worth, though Romano has now told GIVEMESPORT that internal talks are going well.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Arsenal and Jurrien Timber?

On the 22-year-old, Romano suggested that the conversations between both clubs over a transfer for Timber are heading in the right direction.

Speaking to GMS on Wednesday afternoon, he said: “Yes, I think they will bid again. There is a conversation between Arsenal and Ajax and on the player’s side the conversation is very positive, so it looks like a very concrete deal between Arsenal and Ajax for Jurrien Timber and also on the player’s side.”

Would Jurrien Timber be a good signing for Arsenal?

Arsenal went toe-to-toe with the rampant Manchester City for the best part of the 2022/23 season, but fell short at the final hurdle.

This just happened to coincide with an injury sustained by their star performer at the back William Saliba, which meant the north Londoners enter the summer window crying out for defensive reinforcements.

And Timber fits that bill perfectly.

While his valuable versatility allows him to play on the right of the defence, he is usually deployed as a centre-back.

During his tenure in the Dutch capital, he has played 121 times and has been an assertive part of their league dominance, bar the 2022/23 season.

According to FBRef, Timber attempts an impressive 81.65 passes per 90, of which he completes 91.6%. Not only that, but he was in the top 1% of his position peers in both progressive carries and passes where he recorded 2.38 and 8.62, respectively.

Arsenal may find their pursuit challenging due to his importance to proceedings at Ajax, but would be wise to try to facilitate a deal given his age and expertise.