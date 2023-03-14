Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O’Hara is convinced that Arsenal will fail in their quest to return to the summit of the Premier League, insisting they will ‘bottle’ it during the final 11 games, and he knows when.

Currently, The Gunners sit at the top of the table with a reasonable five point cushion to their nearest challengers, Manchester City. Time is running out for the defending champions, with just 11 games remaining to overturn that deficit, but fear not Citizens, O’Hara already knows the outcome.

Arsenal have a string of tough games coming up, something which O’Hara believes will see ‘bottle’ the title. They have the ever difficult trip to Anfield soon, but then in a string of three games, they play City, Chelsea and Newcastle United one after another.

Will Arsenal win the league?

In recent weeks, they’ve been accused of being lucky with securing wins late on, but you need to put your allegiances to one side and accept that all the best teams do that, it’s not luck, it’s the thing that makes a good team great.

They still have some tough games to go, but so far they have passed each test with flying colours, so you’d be brave to bet against them, let alone suggest they’ll totally bottle it, but that’s what O’Hara has done.

Talking on talkSPORT, the former footballer turned pundit, O’Hara didn’t shy away from his opinion over The Gunners’ title chances. Already unpopular with the red side of North London, he won’t have done himself any favours.

Video: Jamie O’Hara’s Arsenal prediction about bottling the league

O’Hara claimed: “I think Man City will still win. We've had a tweet come in and this is exactly what I think, 'City stay in touch with Arsenal until the last five games of the season, the Gunners will bottle it' and I think the same thing.

“You stay in touching distance with Arsenal, five points, three points, they've got to play each other. Man City need to beat Arsenal, that's in six games' time. After that you've got five games left.

“If Man City beat Arsenal, they're in touching distance with five games to go, who's going to have the experience, who's going to have the bottle? Man City have been there all before.

“There's a lot of football still to play. They’ve still got to play Man City, and then after they play Man City, they’ve got to play Chelsea, who have pulled it together, then they’ve got to play Newcastle away.

“Alright, three huge games, where in my opinion, Arsenal will bottle the title. That week there, 29th April to 6th May, that is when Arsenal are going to lose the league.”