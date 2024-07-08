Highlights Arsenal may sell Eddie Nketiah, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reiss Nelson to fund new signings.

Arsenal are looking to add quality to their first team to improve squad depth, as the club finally look to win the Premier League trophy after a 21-year hiatus - and Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the club could fund their spending spree by selling trio Eddie Nketiah, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reiss Nelson.

The trio have all been on the fringes of the Arsenal first team in recent seasons, with Nketiah playing the most prominent role whilst Lokonga and Nelson have been on the peripherals - making just 32 top-flight appearances for the Gunners between them over the past few seasons. Other targets have been linked with a move to north London - and Sheth believes that Arsenal could garner money for their fringe stars in order to push a bid through for newer talents.

Arsenal Trio Linked With Moves Away

The Gunners could look to move their fringe stars along

Nketiah is the player who has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium the most of any this summer after suffering a poor season on the pitch last time by scoring just five Premier League goals all season - with three of those coming in one game at home to basement side Sheffield United.

The Gunners could look to administer a sale for his services with Wolves, Crystal Palace and Fulham all thought to be interested in making a move for the talisman.

Eddie Nketiah's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =11th Goals 5 7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.9 9th Shots Per Game 1.4 8th Match rating 6.53 15th

Elsewhere, Nelson has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in the past, but there hasn't been too much in terms of transfer rumours linking him away from the Emirates Stadium - whilst Lokonga was on loan at Luton Town last season, and a deal taking him away from north London was the most likely of any in the trio mentioned.

Sheth: "Arsenal Will Consider Sales"

If the bids are good enough, the trio will leave

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth stated that talks have begun for Lokonga's departure - whilst Nketiah and Nelson likely don't have a future at the club, with any club bidding a decent price likely to see their offer accepted. He said:

"Talks have obviously started, talks are ongoing, and we could see [Albert Sambi] Lokonga on his way from Arsenal to Seville. "There are other players who we've talked about before who don't seem to have a future at Arsenal, and if the price and the offer was right, then I think Arsenal will consider sales. "The likes of Eddie Nketiah, he looks like he will definitely be leaving Arsenal in this transfer window. Reiss Nelson has asked Arsenal to be kept abreast of all of the offers that come in, because he wants to assess all of his options."

State of Play With Nketiah, Lokonga and Nelson

The trio don't look like they will stay in north London this summer

Nketiah will likely be sold on so that Arsenal can bring in another striker. Gabriel Jesus will be considered ahead of him in the pecking order, and Kai Havertz did a decent enough job in the striker role last season to warrant being an emergency third-choice, which would allow for Nketiah's sale.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Nketiah has 19 goals in 116 games for Arsenal

Lokonga is nowhere near the first-team picture at the Emirates Stadium, and with the Gunners thought to be after Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, that would only serve to push him further down the ranks - as was clear last season when he was loaned out to relegation candidates Luton.

Nelson, meanwhile, has the best chance of keeping his place in the squad. Bukayo Saka doesn't have a natural backup on the right-wing, and with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli fighting for a place on the left flank, Nelson could act as a backup for Saka in lower profile games.

