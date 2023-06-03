Arsenal will do everything they can to keep William Saliba at the Emirates, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The central defender is yet to sign a new contract, but the CBS reporter thinks it'll get done and says the Gunners have no intention of selling him.

Arsenal contract news — William Saliba

According to 90min, Arsenal are in talks with Saliba about a fresh deal but have failed to reach the player's demands so far. His current one is set to expire in 2024.

The north London club signed the 22-year-old from Saint-Étienne for £27m back in 2019, as reported by BBC Sport.

While Arsenal haven't been able to get Saliba to put pen to paper on a new contract yet, they've at least had success with some of their other key players.

Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli have all recently signed extensions at the Emirates.

What has Ben Jacobs said about William Saliba and Arsenal?

Jacobs expects Saliba's contract situation to get sorted eventually and says Arsenal have no plans to put him on the market.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I still sense, in the end, this one will get done. But it just is a bit more complicated than the other Arsenal deals that they've already got over the line, like Saka, Martinelli and Ramsdale. But Arsenal have got no intent to lose Saliba. They will do everything in their power to keep him at the football club."

How did William Saliba perform this season?

It's hardly a shock that Arsenal want to tie Saliba down to a new deal. He was excellent for Mikel Arteta's side.

For example, the France international won two aerial duels per Premier League game, which was the second-highest average in the Gunners' squad, according to WhoScored.

Speaking about Saliba after Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon back in March, former defender Martin Keown said on BT Sport: "This is his first season as an Arsenal player and in the first very match of the season against Crystal Palace, he was man of the match and he's been brilliant ever since.

"I think he's growing in stature, just listening to him speak and the goal he scored tonight, his performance — he's a proper central defender. He and Gabriel make for a really good partnership. I think he's ahead of Gabriel."

It's imperative, then, that Arsenal do eventually tie Saliba down to a new contract.