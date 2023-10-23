Highlights Selling Serge Gnabry was a major mistake for Arsenal, as he has gone on to enjoy a stellar career at Bayern Munich and win multiple Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

Gnabry's success highlights what Arsenal has been missing out on since his departure, and they now regret selling him for a low sum of £8 million in 2016.

Despite Arsenal's recent success in regaining a Champions League spot and the emergence of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, they still have regrets about letting Gnabry go and the money they could have saved in the transfer market.

Arsenal will now hold regrets over selling academy graduate Serge Gnabry because of one key reason revealed to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Paul Brown.

Gnabry has gone on to enjoy a stellar career at both club and international level since leaving Arsenal, with Brown believing the decision to sell him should be considered a major mistake.

Arsenal transfer mistake involving Champions League winner

It's safe to say that after leaving the Emirates Stadium, both Arsenal and Gnabry's fortunes have gone in completely different directions. While the Gunners dropped down the Premier League table, Gnabry returned to his native Germany, where he caught the eye for Werder Bremen, before securing a move to Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich.

Since joining the record German champions back in 2017, the winger has registered over 200 appearances, lifted an impressive five Bundesliga titles and was part of the Bayern Munich side that won the Champions League back in 2020. While he's never really been the starman at the Allianz Arena, the £265,000-per-week earner has proved a more than useful addition to their roster and continues to show Arsenal what they've been missing out on.

Of course, the Gunners have since regained a spot in the Champions League themselves, with attacking duo Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka lighting it up on the flanks for the capital club. But the question remains, do Arsenal regret selling Gnabry for the pitiful sum of £8 million in 2016?

Well, according to Brown, that is the case, with the north Londoners having made a mistake by letting Gnabry leave when he did.

When asked about the decision to sell Gnabry seven years ago, journalist Brown admitted there is a sense of regret in the Arsenal camp, given how his career has developed since. Admitting Arsenal's hand was somewhat forced, the reliable reporter suggested a need to raise funds was one of the driving factors behind the sale:

“I think they should have regrets really that they let Gnabry go. He's clearly gone on to become a great player and he would have saved them quite a lot of money in the transfer market if they'd stuck it out with him. But for one reason or another, sometimes players move on. I can remember once being told that they needed to make a sale at the time and that some of that money was going to go straight back into the academy.”

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

How much is Serge Gnabry worth now?

It's impossible to guess where Arsenal and Gnabry would've been right now had he decided to stay at the Emirates Stadium back in 2016, as the move to Germany was likely the next step he needed at that point in his career to develop into the player he is today. But it is clear that Gnabry has blossomed into a top-level talent, who would've no doubt thrived under the system implemented by Mikel Arteta.

Nowadays, Gnabry would likely command much more than the £8 million Werder Bremen bought him for in 2016, with Transfermarkt valuing the attacker at a healthy £48 million instead.

And it's claimed that valuation could be put to the test in the coming months, with Manchester United reportedly interested in Gnabry's services. It's suggested the former Arsenal man could be making a long-awaited return to the Premier League, as United plot a move for the German international in January.

Arsenal transfer news

While a return to the Emirates Stadium is unlikely to happen for Gnabry, Arsenal themselves are targeting attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window too.

Pedro Neto has emerged as a realistic target for the Gunners, with Arsenal scouts said to have been in attendance as the Portuguese international helped his Wolverhampton Wanderers side to a 2-1 victory over Manchester City earlier this season. Neto scored the game's opening goal and was a constant menace to the treble-winners' backline all afternoon, with suggestions that Arsenal could now test Wolves' resolve when the winter market is open for business.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT in October that the Arsenal hierarchy are planning to bolster their options during the January window, as they look to maintain a challenge on both the Premier League and Champions League front.

It was suggested by Sheth that the Gunners would like to sign a backup for Saka, who has suffered from some injury problems in recent weeks. If that turns out to be the case, there are few better options on the market right now than Wolves' Neto.