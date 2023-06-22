Arsenal will look to step up their chase for West Ham United's Declan Rice with a third bid, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Rice has already been subject to plenty of interest from the Gunners, with Romano now expecting another offer to be sent West Ham's way.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

Back in the Champions League for the first time in over half a decade, Arsenal aren't wasting any time in getting their squad ready for the challenge ahead.

With a £65 million deal for Kai Havertz on the verge of completion and interest in Ajax's Jurrien Timber also hotting up, the north Londoners are looking active in the transfer market.

But above all, the one signing who Mikel Arteta appears to crave the most, is that of West Ham's Rice.

Having already seen one bid rejected last week, Arsenal were once again left with their tails between their legs this week when the club's second approach was waved away by West Ham.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal's latest bid equated to a total package of £90 million, with a £75 million cash fee up front and £15 million worth of bonuses included.

It was an offer that was swiftly rejected by the Hammers, who are reported to be demanding a minimum of £100 million for the England international instead (The Telegraph).

But despite the setbacks and rejected bids, Romano doesn't believe it will deter Arsenal from pursuing their top target this summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rice to Arsenal?

When speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano hinted Arsenal will go in with another offer for Rice in the coming days.

On the chase for Rice's signature, Romano said: "Yeah, they will bid again, Arsenal will bid again. We will see when, but the intention is to keep going and to insist.”

Who else could rival Arsenal for Rice this summer?

After the news broke that Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan will likely depart the club when his contract expires at the end of this month, speculation around who might replace him started to grow.

A report by The Athletic details City's plan to swap Gundogan for Rice, with the Premier League champions expected to come to the table with an offer for the West Ham anchorman.

It's claimed Pep Guardiola has been a fan of the midfielder for some time and would relish the opportunity to coach him ahead of next season.

It means Arsenal's expected third bid may have to come sooner rather than later, should they wish to wrap up the signing of their primary summer target.