Gabriel Jesus has struggled to provide consistent goals for Arsenal, making an upgrade in the center-forward position necessary.

Emile Smith Rowe's lack of playing time and injury setback could lead to a potential move to Newcastle, who are reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Arsenal could ‘instantly’ mount an even bigger challenge for Manchester City in the Premier League title race if they sign a ‘world-class’ player in a key position, journalist Paul Brown has suggested, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta’s side have started the Premier League season relatively brightly after being boosted by their heavy spending - just north of £200m - in the summer transfer market, which included the arrivals of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, and David Raya.

However, having broken their unbeaten streak during their away meeting with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, in which Arteta complained about Anthony Gordon's goal being given in a furious post-match interview, Arsenal’s hopes of taking City to the wire have been tainted ever so slightly.

Concerns over Gabriel Jesus arise

Having led the pack for a whopping 248 days – which stands as a Premier League record – last season, Arteta’s side will want to better their achievement this season around by being the team to bring home topflight glory, while, in turn, ending Pep Guardiola’s imperious run of domestic dominance. And while their impressive defensive record has been left relatively unscathed thanks to the return of William Saliba, they have lacked potency in the final third, especially at the hands of Gabriel Jesus.

The 63-cap Brazil international, who Arsenal forked out £45m for back in the summer of 2022, has struggled to contain a litany of injury problems, which have affected his chance of being Arsenal’s answer to their goalscoring issues. As a result, he has plundered just 15 goals and a further nine assists in his 44-game north London career.

Gabriel Jesus 2023/24 Premier League Statistics - compared to Arsenal squad Metric Score Squad Rank Goals 1 =6th Shots per game 1.4 5th Pass success rate 71.8% 23rd Aerials won 1 =5th Average rating 6.87 =7th All statistics per WhoScored

As such, signing a world-class striker should be high on Arteta’s shortlist. Brentford’s talismanic Ivan Toney is set to return to the pitch in January and would be the ideal option given the heaps of Premier League experience he would bring along with him. Brown, speaking to GIVEMESPORT recently, suggested that the Englishman is one of the names on Gunners’ radar as they look to iron out their goalscoring deficiencies.

As a result of Jesus’ subpar return in front of goal for the Gunners, Brown believes that investing big in a centre-forward in the near future would be a sure-fire way of challenging City for the Premier League title. The journalist believes that Jesus is not a reliable source of goals for Arteta and so an upgrade would increase their chances of securing domestic glory tenfold. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“I know there's the injury again, but from the evidence of what we've seen so far, when he [Gabriel Jesus] has played, he doesn't look like being able to provide them with that kind of consistent goalscoring. If Arsenal were to sign that kind of player, they would instantly mount an even bigger challenge, I think, and probably take a step away from the chasing pack. It's already, for me, a two-horse race with Liverpool maybe just on the outside of that if they can be a little bit more consistent, but I think if Arsenal were to sign a world-class centre forward, that would propel them away from teams like Liverpool and give them a real chance of stopping Manchester City this season.”

Emile Smith Rowe hit with injury setback

A player that has been on the fringes of the Arsenal squad for quite some time now is Emile Smith Rowe. Talented enough to ply his trade for the majority of the teams in the English topflight, the out-of-favour midfielder has been reduced to 230 minutes of football since the 2023/24 campaign got underway.

As such, there have been murmurs that his future lies elsewhere, with Chelsea even considering a shock move for the out-of-favour ace back in August. A cross-London switch did fail to materialise, however, as it was reported that Smith Rowe was willing to stay and fight for his place under Arteta’s tutelage. Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT recently that the attacking midfielder had received ‘strong reviews’ in training before picking up his latest injury setback, while he also called his blow ‘demoralising’.

That combined with his worrying lack of attention at the Emirates Stadium could spell out a move in the foreseeable future, with Newcastle now plotting a move for the 23-year-old, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT in an interview. According to TEAMtalk, it would cost Howe in the region of £60m to lure the Englishman away from the capital club, though, as his current employers see him to be of a similar ilk to Manchester United summer signing Mason Mount.

Whether Newcastle would be willing to cough up that hefty amount given they spent around the £133m mark over the summer remains unknown, though it has been reported by The Northern Echo that internal discussions over a January move for the Arsenal outcast have been held.