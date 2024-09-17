Arsenal have enjoyed yet another strong week under Mikel Arteta, with the Spaniard perhaps enjoying his best week at the club on a personal note via a new contract and a win in the north London derby to boot, and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that his continuous progression will see him continue to earn Arsenal's trust in terms of how the team is growing - both on and off the pitch.

Arteta has had a huge say in terms of transfers since his move to north London, and those stars especially have been extremely consistent for him across all areas of the pitch - notably Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White, who have all set the bar for consistency amongst others. It's seen Arsenal become real contenders for the Premier League title, and that has rewarded Arteta with a new deal. But sources have revealed that Gunners chiefs are now happy to hand Arteta more authority on club matters, including signings, as a result of his exploits.

Sources: Arsenal Deal Will Give Arteta More Influence

The Spaniard signed a new long-term contract this week

GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that the past week has been huge for Arteta, having signed a new contract and won the north London derby in the face of adversity - and as such, the Gunners are going to continue trusting his influence on how the Arsenal team will grow.

Arsenal's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 season Stats Output Squad rank Wins 3 =2nd Goals scored 6 =5th Goals conceded 1 =1st Shots taken per game 11.3 =14th Shots conceded per game 14.3 =8th Match rating 6.08 12th Correct as of 17/09/2024

The Spaniard had a huge say in the signings of Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino - and whilst Merino's Real Sociedad team-mate Martin Zubimendi was linked, Arsenal didn't move for him in the end, with Merino actually being preferred to his compatriot behind the scenes.

Arsenal will continue to plan for future transfer windows, and Arteta's input will be key as to how they operate. An important factor is that Arsenal are continuing to find the right personalities for their squad - with that being seen as the key to success if the team are like-minded and all pulling in the same direction. Emirates chiefs have total faith in the profiles that they have signed so far, and will continue to avoid 'star factor' signings if they don't 100 percent suit the club.

Related Arsenal have a killer away record in 2024: Could that win them the league? Arsenal's away record in 2024: 11 games, 10 wins, 1 draw, 31 scored, 3 conceded, 9 clean sheets, 0 minutes trailing. Let us know if their away day form could be decisive or misleading.

For example, the Gunners have been linked with superstars such as Victor Osimhen - whose price tag was reportedly slashed to £85m prior to his loan move to Galatasaray - and Nico Williams - who has a release clause of £49m - but neither will join - as the club are also keen on not overpaying for talents in terms of wages, which could have happened with the aforementioned duo.

Arsenal Now Need to Win Trophies Under Arteta

The Spaniard has only won the FA Cup once before

Arsenal's squad at present day is streets ahead of where it was when Arteta first took over in north London from Unai Emery. The club boast two Premier League-proven goalkeepers, the most secure defence in the entire division, a midfield quartet that is extremely strong in terms of depth and rotation and an array of attacking talent that will continue to score goals no matter what system their opponents throw at them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have amassed 173 points in their last two full Premier League seasons

With some of their players being young, there is that level of experience and rash behaviour to iron out throughout the squad and that could be why they haven't won any trophies in recent years, but the longevity is certainly there. Arteta's players gaining experience year-upon-year whilst keeping their physical attributes, you would certainly place the Gunners as one of the toughest teams to face in Europe, let alone England.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-09-24.