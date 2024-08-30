Arsenal will not pay Chelsea a loan fee for Raheem Sterling, and will contribute to less than 50% of his wages, according to Miguel Delaney.

Sterling was exiled from Enzo Maresca's first-team training last week, notified by the Blues to find a new club. The West Londoners offered the winger to a host of Premier League sides, including the aforementioned Arsenal, as well as Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Arsenal emerged as the frontrunners on deadline day, and have reportedly agreed a temporary deal for the England international, with Mikel Arteta bulking out his attacking options, as he looks to bridge the gap with Manchester City.

Arsenal Will Pay no Loan Fee

The wide man is on £300k

After being ostracised by Chelsea, finding a new club for Sterling, whilst earning a purported £300,000 a week, was likely to be difficult. Arsenal have ultimately stumbled out as suitors, urgently acquiring a back-up option to Bukayo Saka on the right and a competitor for Gabriel Martinelli on the left.

Not only have the Gunners landed an experienced Premier League winner with an impressive goal-scoring record, they've also done it at little cost. Revealing on X, Delaney claims Arsenal will not pay a loan fee for Sterling, and that the parent club will cover over half of his hefty wages:

Arsenal Also Sign Neto

The Bournemouth keeper has replaced Ramsdale

In what turned out to be a busy deadline day at London Colney, Arsenal also added experienced Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto to their squad. With Aaron Ramsdale departing for Southampton, the North Londoners were in need of an emergency deputy for David Raya, and Mikel Arteta identified the Cherries' shot-stopper as the ideal candidate.

Neto arrives on a season-long loan, and may not make his Gunners debut until 2025, as he's unlikely to feature in league and Champions League matches, and is cup tied for the Carabao Cup. The former Barcelona keeper made 32 appearances for Bournemouth last season, keeping seven clean sheets.