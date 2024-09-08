Arsenal will reportedly reject any offers for midfielder Jorginho in the coming days and weeks should any arrive.

The transfer window in England is now closed as final deals were completed at the end of last month. However, clubs from certain countries, including Turkey, are still able to complete deals as their deadline is set for mid-September.

Mikel Arteta’s side have had a busy summer so far with the arrivals of Raheem Sterling, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino. However, they do sit fourth in the Premier League standings after four games following a 1-1 draw against Brighton before the international break.

Arsenal ‘Unwilling’ to let Jorginho go

He is the subject of transfer interest from abroad

32-year-old midfielder Jorginho, who Arteta called 'world-class', is among the Premier League stars tipped to leave England in the coming days. However, a report from talkSPORT claims the Gunners have absolutely no desire to part ways with the Italy international.

Turkish side Galatasaray have reportedly been in the market for a midfielder this summer, with previous links to Casemiro and Scott McTominay. As a move for neither of those players transpired, it has now been suggested they are eyeing a move for Jorginho before their transfer deadline on September 13.

Jorginho 2023/24 stats for Arsenal across all competitions Stat: Appearances 36 Goals 1 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,681

Jorginho has been a Premier League player since 2018, when he initially joined London rivals Chelsea from Napoli. In January 2023, he completed a move to Arsenal, and has now made over 50 appearances for the club.

He signed a contract extension earlier this year, keeping him at the Emirates until at least next summer, with the option of a further year. Jorginho has been a key figure for Arteta over the last year-and-a-half, so it’s no surprise Arsenal are unwilling to let him go, especially with no possibility of signing a replacement.

Calafiori Leaves Italy Camp Due to Injury

The defender picked up an injury against France

Elsewhere, Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of summer signing Calafiori after he picked up an injury while playing for Italy earlier this week. The defender was substituted late in the victory over France following a collision with Ousmane Dembele.

According to Fabrizio Romano, no risks will be taken with Calafiori, and he will not feature against Israel on Monday night. It has been claimed the 22-year-old has left the international camp, and has returned to Arsenal where he will be assessed by the club’s medical staff.

The Gunners now face an agonising wait to learn whether the Italy international will be fit to face their bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur next weekend in the North London derby. Arteta will already be without his midfield anchor in Declan Rice after he picked up a red card and a one-game suspension in the draw with Brighton before the international break.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.