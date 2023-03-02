Arsenal will scout £35m Brazilian star at Old Trafford next week, according to journalist Dean Jones.

A host of Premier League clubs are set to use Manchester United’s Europa League tie with Real Betis to gauge the potential of Luiz Henrique.

He is an exciting Brazilian attacker who has produced some great performances in La Liga since landing at Betis last summer - he has three goals and five assists in 30 games for the Spanish outfit to date, as per Transfermarkt.

Arsenal among PL clubs ready to scout Henrique

Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham are expected to be among the English top-flight teams keeping an eye on the games to judge his current levels with a view to a future transfer pursuit.

Henrique, 22, is still adding consistency to his performances but there is a feeling within the game that he could play at the very top - and upcoming clashes should allow a better grasp of how he is progressing.

This weekend he faces Real Madrid in a huge La Liga fixture and he will then head to Manchester with his side next week before they host Erik ten Hag’s men on March 16 as part of their two-legged Europa League round of 16 tie.

Henrique set to feature heavily in upcoming games

His minutes on the pitch - he has featured in just 112 minutes of Betis' previous four La Liga matches - have been staggered recently yet there is an expectation for him to see more game-time given a serious injury to Nabil Fekir that rules him out for the season and also an injury to midfielder Sergio Canales.

Henrique joined Betis from Fluminese in July for around £7million and has a style of play that many figures in the game believe could be adapted to Europe’s other major leagues, now being valued at €40 million (£35m) by CIES.

He also already showed his potential prowess with a goal and assist in the 2-1 victory against Jose Mourinho's AS Roma in the Europa League group stages in October.