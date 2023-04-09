Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale could be in line for a new bumper contract at the end of the season, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ramsdale has played a key part for Mikel Arteta's title-chasing side this season and Jones believes he could be rewarded with a fresh deal as a result.

Arsenal contract news - Aaron Ramsdale

According to an October 2022 report by The Athletic, the Arsenal hierarchy had earmarked a potential contract extension for Ramsdale down the line.

The England international arrived from Sheffield United in a deal worth £30 million last season and has since made the number-one goalkeeper spot his own.

Despite signing a four-year contract worth a reported £62,000 in August 2021, there are now suggestions that Ramsdale could be the next Arsenal player in line for fresh terms.

Gabriel Martinelli put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with Arsenal in February, whereas reports suggest Bukayo Saka has also said yes to an extension at the Emirates Stadium.

It comes as little surprise, given Ramsdale's performances this season, with journalist Simon Collings recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the ex-Bournemouth goalkeeper had "gone up a level".

What has Dean Jones said about Ramsdale's Arsenal future?

When quizzed about the likelihood of Ramsdale penning a new deal with Arsenal, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT it would likely arrive in the off-season.

On the 24-year-old, Jones said: "I think Ramsdale is going to be an important one as we start to get out of this season, as that will be a situation they start to look at. There's no urgency around Ramsdale right now.

"He's still got two years left after this season. That’s because of how well things have gone with him, as he's been a great fit for not just the playing style, but as a personality as well.

"Ramsdale's extension is going to be something we hear more and more about at the back end of this season in terms of Arsenal trying to step up talks to get him tied down to a new deal.”

How has Ramsdale been performing for Arsenal this season?

As per WhoScored's rankings, Ramsdale has averaged an impressive 6.68 rating for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

That comes on the back of a 100% starting record in the top flight for Arsenal, with Ramsdale having featured in every Gunners match.

His presence between the sticks has been part of the reason why Arsenal are challenging for the Premier League table and the young shot-stopper boasts an impressive 12 clean sheets so far (Transfermarkt).

What's more, Ramsdale's shot percentage of 72% also ranks among the division's highest, with only six goalkeepers in the Premier League holding a better record (FotMob).